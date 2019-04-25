Shutterstock Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (the "Company"), a leading global technology company offering a creative platform for high-quality content, tools and services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Commenting on the Company's performance, founder and CEO Jon Oringer said, "We had a solid start to 2019 with continued profitable revenue growth as well as progress on key strategic initiatives. Our customers are responding positively to the many ways we are enhancing their experience by providing them with the content and tools they need. In the first quarter, we continued ongoing localization efforts, making our contributor site available in 21 languages, and launching in-app contributor registration making it easier than ever to sign up as a Shutterstock contributor. We also improved the performance of our site and continued to make improvements to the customer experience on our platform.

"We also launched our first brand campaign in six years, 'It's not stock, it's Shutterstock,' which is designed to showcase the unparalleled quality and depth of our creative content library and results show that it is resonating with the creative community."

First Quarter 2019 highlights compared to First Quarter 2018:

Key Operating Metrics

Paid downloads increased 8.0% to 47.2 million.

Revenue per download increased 0.6% to $3.42 .

. Image collection expanded 39.3% to over 260 million images.

Video collection expanded 43.7% to over 14 million clips.

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 6.7% to $163.3 million . Excluding revenue from Webdam (which was sold in the first quarter of 2018), on a constant currency basis, revenue increased 11.1%.

. Excluding revenue from Webdam (which was sold in the first quarter of 2018), on a constant currency basis, revenue increased 11.1%. Income from operations increased 80.4% to $8.1 million .

. Net income decreased 76.9% to $7.5 million , as a result of the $27.9 million after-tax gain on the sale of Webdam in the first quarter of 2018.

, as a result of the after-tax gain on the sale of Webdam in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.7% to $25.5 million .

. Diluted EPS decreased 77.2% to $0.21 per share, as a result of the gain on the sale of Webdam in the first quarter of 2018.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue

Revenue was $163.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $10.3 million, or 6.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018, driven by positive year-over-year growth in our e-commerce and enterprise channels. Excluding the impact from Webdam, which was sold in the first quarter of 2018 (the "Sale of Webdam"), revenue growth was 8.7% in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis was approximately 9.1% and revenue growth excluding the impact from Webdam, on a constant currency basis was approximately 11.1%, in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to the first quarter of 2018. The number of paid downloads increased by 8.0% and changes in our product mix drove a 0.6% increase in revenue per download.

Revenue generated through our e-commerce platform increased approximately 9.3% as compared to the first quarter of 2018, to $98.1 million, representing 60.1% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2019. Revenue from enterprise customers increased approximately 7.7% as compared to 2018, to $65.2 million, representing 39.9% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2019.

Income from Operations

Income from operations of $8.1 million increased by $3.6 million, or 80.4%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of revenue growth continuing to outpace operating expense growth. Operating expenses increased $6.7 million, or 4.5%, primarily as a result of increased expenditures for royalties associated with our increased revenues and sales and marketing costs associated with increased performance marketing. These increases were partially offset by declines in product development and general and administrative expenses.

Net Income

Net income of $7.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, decreased $25.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 as compared with $32.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, primarily driven by the recognition of a gain on the Sale of Webdam, net of tax, of $27.9 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 increased $3.5 million, or 15.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018, driven primarily by growth in revenues and continued cost management measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for foreign currency transaction gains and losses, expenses related to long-term incentives and contingent consideration related to acquisitions, interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, disposals of property and equipment, non-cash equity-based compensation and the gain on Sale of Webdam.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income was $12.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $10.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.8 million, or 16.7%. We define adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, expenses related to long-term incentives and contingent consideration related to acquisitions, the gain on the Sale of Webdam and the estimated tax impact of such adjustments.

LIQUIDITY

Our cash and cash equivalents increased by $9.3 million to $240.1 million at March 31, 2019, as compared with $230.9 million at December 31, 2018. This increase was driven by $19.7 million of net cash provided by our operating activities and $2.5 million received from the release of escrowed funds related to the Sale of Webdam, partially offset by $7.3 million of capital expenditures and $4.1 million of cash used in settlement of employee taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units.

We paid net cash taxes of $0.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to a net refund of $1.8 million received during the first three months of 2018.

Free cash flow was $11.9 million for 2019, an increase of $6.4 million from 2018. This change was primarily driven by lower capital expenditures, which was partially offset by a decrease in cash provided by operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures and content acquisition.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the first quarter of 2019, we did not repurchase shares of our stock pursuant to our existing stock repurchase program. From the inception of this program through March 31, 2019, we have repurchased 2.6 million shares of our stock for a total of $100 million under the stock repurchase program at an average per-share price of $39.09. As of March 31, 2019, there remains $100 million authorized for purchases under our stock repurchase program.

The stock repurchase program, which commenced in November 2015, authorizes the Company to purchase shares of our stock from time to time through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions at prevailing prices as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing and amount of any future share repurchases will be determined by our management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

OPERATING METRICS





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018



(in millions, except revenue per download) Number of paid downloads

47.2

43.7 Revenue per download (1)

$3.42

$3.40 Content in our collection (end of period)(2):







Images

260.5

186.9 Video clips

14.3

9.9















(1) Revenue per download is defined as the amount of revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from custom content and the impact of revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses.





(2) Represents images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and video clips available on shutterstock.com at the end of the period. We exclude certain content available to customers, including custom content and content that may be licensed for editorial use only.



FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2019, are as follows:

Revenue of between $685 and $695 million , representing growth of 10% to 12%.

and , representing growth of 10% to 12%. Adjusted EBITDA of between $118 million and $123 million , representing growth of 12% to 17%.

and , representing growth of 12% to 17%. Income from operations of between $37 million and $47 million .

and . Non-cash equity-based compensation expense of approximately $25 million .

. Capital expenditures, including capitalized labor, of approximately $37 million .

. Effective tax rate in low to mid 20's%.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to reporting results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Shutterstock also refers to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis, revenue excluding the impact of Webdam, revenue growth excluding the impact of Webdam, on a constant currency basis and free cash flow.

Shutterstock defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for foreign currency transaction gains and losses, expenses related to long-term incentives and contingent consideration related to acquisitions, interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, disposals of property and equipment, non-cash equity-based compensation and the gain on the Sale of Webdam; adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, expenses related to long-term incentives and contingent consideration related to acquisitions, the gain on Sale of Webdam and the estimated tax impact of such adjustments; revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis as the increase in current period revenues (including revenues by distribution channel) over prior period revenues, utilizing fixed exchange rates for translating foreign currency revenues for all periods in the comparison; revenue excluding the impact of Webdam as total Company revenue for each period presented less the amount of revenue generated by the Webdam business during that period; revenue growth excluding the impact of Webdam, on a constant currency basis as total Company revenue for each period presented, less the amount of revenue generated by the Webdam business during that period utilizing fixed exchange rates for translating foreign currency revenues for both periods; and free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures and content acquisition. These figures have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, revenue excluding the impact of Webdam, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis, revenue excluding the impact of Webdam, on a constant currency basis and free cash flow are useful to investors to provide them with disclosures of Shutterstock's operating results on the same basis as that used by management. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors about the performance of the Company's overall business because such measures eliminate the effects of unusual or other infrequent charges that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's underlying operating performance; with respect to revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis, this provides useful information to investors by eliminating the effect of foreign currency fluctuations that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's business; and with respect to revenue excluding the impact of Webdam, revenue growth excluding the impact of Webdam (expressed as a percentage) and revenue growth excluding the impact of Webdam, on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), these provide useful information to investors by eliminating the impact of a historical revenue source that is not part of our current business and, as applicable, also provides useful information to investors by eliminating the effect of foreign currency fluctuations that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's ongoing business. Additionally, management believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability for investors in assessing Shutterstock's financial reporting. Management believes that free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in property and equipment to support the Company's ongoing business operations and provides them with the same measures that management uses as the basis for making resource allocation decisions.

Shutterstock's management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, revenue excluding the impact of Webdam, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis, revenue growth excluding the impact of Webdam, on a constant currency basis and free cash flow, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing the business and to: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of Shutterstock's business operations, financial performance and overall liquidity; (ii) facilitate management's internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of its business operations; (iii) facilitate management's external comparisons of the results of its overall business to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels; (iv) review and assess the operating performance of Shutterstock's management team and, together with other operational objectives, as a measure in evaluating employee compensation and bonuses; (v) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments; and (vi) plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments.

A reconciliation of the differences between adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, revenue excluding the impact of Webdam and free cash flow, and the most comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is presented under the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP" immediately following the Consolidated Balance Sheets. We do not provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income guidance, as the impact of net non-operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses which are excluded from adjusted EBITDA is inherently uncertain and difficult to estimate and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, predictions, beliefs, goals, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies, including statements regarding Shutterstock's future financial and operating performance on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and statements regarding Shutterstock's future growth, profitability and cash flow such as Shutterstock's expectations regarding financial outlook, future growth and profitability may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including risks related to any changes to or the effects on liabilities, financial condition, future capital expenditures, revenue, expenses, net income or loss, synergies and future prospects; our inability to continue to attract and retain customers and contributors to our online marketplace for creative content; competitive factors; our inability to innovate technologically or develop, market and offer new products and services; costs related to litigation or infringement claims, indemnification claims and the inability to prevent misuse of our digital content; our inability to increase market awareness of Shutterstock and our products and services; our inability to effectively manage our growth; our inability to grow at historic growth rates or at all; technological interruptions that impair access to our websites; assertions by third parties of infringement of intellectual property rights by Shutterstock, our inability to effectively manage risks associated with operating internationally; our exposure to foreign exchange rate risk; our inability to address risks associated with sales to large corporate customers; government regulation of the internet; increasing regulation related to the handling of personal data; actions by governments to restrict access to our products and services; our inability to effectively expand our operations into new products, services and technologies; our inability to protect the confidential information of customers; increased tax liabilities associated with our worldwide operations, including our exposure to withholding, sales and transaction tax liabilities; the effect of the TCJA; general economic and political conditions worldwide; our inability to successfully integrate acquisitions and the associated technology and achieve operational efficiencies; and other factors and risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in other documents that may be filed by Shutterstock from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Shutterstock's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of this date and Shutterstock assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018









Revenue

$ 163,332



$ 153,019











Operating expenses:







Cost of revenue

69,218



64,490

Sales and marketing

44,446



40,368

Product development

14,986



16,448

General and administrative

26,583



27,224

Total operating expenses

155,233



148,530

Income from operations

8,099



4,489

Gain on Sale of Webdam

—



38,613

Other income, net

896



802

Income before income taxes

8,995



43,904

Provision for income taxes

1,473



11,323

Net income

$ 7,522



$ 32,581











Earnings per share







Basic

$ 0.21



$ 0.94

Diluted

$ 0.21



$ 0.92











Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

35,114



34,784

Diluted

35,491



35,318



Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value amount) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 240,141



$ 230,852

Accounts receivable, net

45,449



41,028

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

35,378



34,841

Total current assets

320,968



306,721

Property and equipment, net

72,553



76,188

Right-of-use assets

46,313



—

Intangibles assets, net

29,048



29,540

Goodwill

88,889



88,576

Deferred tax assets, net

11,636



12,375

Other assets

18,090



18,088

Total assets

$ 587,497



$ 531,488











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 4,941



$ 7,212

Accrued expenses

53,887



51,385

Contributor royalties payable

25,156



22,971

Deferred revenue

137,368



139,604

Other liabilities

10,858



2,131

Total current liabilities

232,210



223,303

Deferred tax liability, net

—



77

Lease liabilities

48,591



—

Other non-current liabilities

11,712



21,441

Total liabilities

292,513



244,821

Commitment and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 37,759 and 37,618 shares

issued and 35,201 and 35,060 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively

378



376

Treasury stock, at cost; 2,558 shares as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(100,027)



(100,027)

Additional paid-in capital

292,458



291,710

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,426)



(6,471)

Retained earnings

108,601



101,079

Total stockholders' equity

294,984



286,667

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 587,497



$ 531,488



Shutterstock, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, revenue excluding the impact of Webdam, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis, revenue growth excluding the impact of Webdam, on a constant currency basis and free cash flow are not financial measures prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 Net income

$ 7,522



$ 32,581

Add/(less):







Depreciation and amortization

11,916



10,943

Non-cash equity-based compensation

4,624



5,606

Other adjustments, net (1)

8



233

Provision for income taxes

1,473



11,323

Gain on Sale of Webdam

$ —



$ (38,613)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 25,543



$ 22,073

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 Net income

$ 7,522



$ 32,581

Add/(less):







Non-cash equity-based compensation

4,624



5,606

Tax effect of non-cash equity-based compensation (2)

(1,087)



(1,276)

Acquisition-related amortization expense

890



1,086

Tax effect of acquisition-related amortization expense (2)

(209)



(247)

Acquisition-related long-term incentives and contingent consideration

904



1,035

Tax effect of acquisition-related long-term incentives and contingent consideration (2)

(240)



(274)

Gain on Sale of Webdam

—



(38,613)

Tax effect of gain on Sale of Webdam (2)

—



10,733

Adjusted net income

$ 12,404



$ 10,631

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.35



$ 0.30











Weighted average diluted shares

35,491



35,318

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 Total Revenues

$ 163,332



$ 153,019

Less: Revenue from the Webdam business(3)

—



(2,711)

Revenue excluding the impact of Webdam

$ 163,332



$ 150,308











Revenue growth

6.7 %

17.5 % Revenue growth on a constant currency basis

9.1 %

12.8 % Revenue growth excluding the impact of Webdam, on a constant currency basis

11.1 %

13.7 %









E-commerce revenues

$ 98,113



$ 89,735

Revenue growth: e-commerce

9.3 %

11.3 % Revenue growth: e-commerce on a constant currency basis

11.6 %

7.2 %









Enterprise revenues

$ 65,219



$ 60,573

Revenue growth: enterprise

7.7 %

31.2 % Revenue growth: enterprise on a constant currency basis

10.4 %

26.0 %















Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 19,709



$ 21,094

Capital expenditures

(7,253)



(14,975)

Content acquisition

(545)



(635)

Free cash flow

$ 11,911



$ 5,484











(1) Included in Other adjustments, net is foreign currency transaction gains and losses, expenses related to long-term incentives and contingent consideration related to acquisitions, and interest income and expense. (2) Tax effect reflects the estimated impact of the adjustment on the provision for income taxes. (3) On February 26, 2018, the Company completed the Sale of Webdam. 2018 amounts include revenue earned during the period from January 1, 2018 through February 26, 2018.

Shutterstock, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)

Historical Operating Metrics





Three Months Ended



3/31/19

12/31/18

9/30/18

6/30/18

3/31/18

12/31/17

9/30/17

6/30/17

3/31/17



(in millions, except revenue per download) Number of paid downloads

47.2



46.8



43.9



45.2



43.7



43.9



41.9



42.7



43.5

Revenue per download (1)

$ 3.42



$ 3.40



$ 3.40



$ 3.41



$ 3.40



$ 3.33



$ 3.23



$ 3.05



$ 2.91

Content in collection (end of period): (2)



































Images

260.5



241.7



221.3



204.2



186.9



170.1



155.8



144.7



132.0

Video clips

14.3



13.1



12.0



10.9



9.9



9.1



8.3



7.6



6.9













































































Historical Revenue by Sales Channel(3)





Three Months Ended



3/31/19

12/31/18

9/30/18

6/30/18

3/31/18

12/31/17

9/30/17

6/30/17

3/31/17



(in millions) E-Commerce

$ 98.1



$ 95.6



$ 88.7



$ 91.7



$ 89.7



$ 87.8



$ 81.8



$ 82.2



$ 80.6

Enterprise

65.2



66.5



62.9



64.9



60.6



59.3



55.1



48.1



46.2

Other(4)

—



—



—



—



2.7



4.7



4.2



3.7



3.5

Total Revenue

$ 163.3



$ 162.1



$ 151.6



$ 156.6



$ 153.0



$ 151.8



$ 141.1



$ 134.0



$ 130.2







(1) Revenue per download is defined as the amount of revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from custom content and the impact of revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses. (2) Images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and video clips available on shutterstock.com at the end of the period. We exclude certain content available to customers, including custom content and content that may be licensed for editorial use only. (3) Certain amounts in the table may not foot due to rounding. (4) On February 26, 2018, the Company completed the Sale of Webdam. 2018 amounts include revenue earned during the period from January 1, 2018 through February 26, 2018.

