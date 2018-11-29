Shutterstock's Contributor Site and Mobile Applications now in 21 languages

"Our contributor community plays an indispensable role in the success of our business and provides the essential and fresh new assets that are so important to the work of our customers as they create campaigns, websites, media, and films," said Jon Oringer, founder and CEO of Shutterstock. "Our contributors come from over 100 countries. By truly localizing the website and mobile applications, we are improving their experience, which ultimately enhances the breadth and depth of the collection available. Over the last year we have made dramatic improvements to the contributor experience, rebuilding the site to simplify upload, tagging and reviews, which in turn benefits our customers with new content every day, from all corners of the world."

In addition to adding new languages, the enhanced contributor experience also features:

Simplified image upload and submission process

Portfolio insights detailing earnings and download activity

Customer insights including keywords and locations where contributor content is performing well

The 21 languages that are now available on Shutterstock's contributor-facing website and mobile applications include: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Spanish (Latin American), Swedish, Thai, and Turkish.

Users may access the contributor application for iOS here and for Android here . The Contributor Web experience may be accessed by creating a profile here .

