Shutterstock’s Global Contributor Community Surpasses $1 Billion in Earnings

Over 1 million contributors across Shutterstock, Shutterstock Editorial, Shutterstock Custom, Bigstock, Offset, and PremiumBeat are responsible for making more than 300 million images, 16 million videos and 24 million music tracks available on the platform. Each time an image, video clip or music track is licensed through Shutterstock, the contributor behind that content earns money.

Commenting on the milestone, Shutterstock Founder and CEO Jon Oringer said, "our 1.9 million customers around the world rely on the inspiring work provided by our contributors to create effective promotional campaigns, social posts, websites, movies and other creative projects for their organizations, ranging from Fortune 500 brands to the mom and pop coffee shop on the corner. We are incredibly proud of the network effect of our platform and this monumental achievement reached by our contributor community."

With over six images downloaded every second, Shutterstock's platform provides contributors with real-time information on the performance of their content, as well as trending topics to help them deliver fresh images, video and music to meet current market demands.

Becoming a Shutterstock contributor has never been easier. With the recent launch of in-app contributor registration for iOS and Android, image and footage contributors can start earning money from their mobile photos and videos right away. The contributor-facing website and mobile applications are also now available in 21 languages and a newly upgraded contributor portfolio page offers an enhanced experience for these users to showcase their image and video content in one place.

In addition to the report, Shutterstock is celebrating this impressive achievement by increasing the contributor commission for new customer referrals starting today. Contributors will earn 50% commission on all net new customers they refer for a 30-day period.

