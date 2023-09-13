Shuttle Pharma Participates in Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute Prostate Cancer & Men's Health Fair

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with prostate cancer through its participation in the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute Prostate Cancer & Men's Health Fair. The event, held on September 16, 2023 at Hampton University, is offering free early detection exams for prostate cancer. Dr. Tyvin Rich, Shuttle Pharmaceutical's Chief Medical Officer, will also be present to discuss the Company's research on prostate cancer diagnostics and health disparities.

Prostate cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in men and is the second leading cause of cancer related deaths. Prostate cancer health disparities studies have shown that African-American men are at higher risk for developing prostate cancer, as well as at higher risk of cancer specific death rates as compared to Caucasian American men. According to the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum (HRPHF), one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer; and for Black men, the risk of dying from low-grade prostate cancer is double that of any other race.

The causes of disparities have been attributed to socioeconomic differences, environmental exposures and biological factors. Most disparities studies have been population based, in part, due to the lack of relevant in vitro and in vivo models to support biological studies. Shuttle Pharma was awarded Phase I and II National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded small business innovation research program (SBIR) contracts entitled "Cell-based models for prostate cancer health disparity research" to develop African-American prostate cancer cell lines with donor matched normal prostate epithelial cell lines from African American men. Further, patients treated for prostate cancer may experience cancer recurrence and treatment related late effects that adversely affect quality of life and may prove life-threatening. Shuttle Pharma recently completed Phase I and Phase II NIH funded SBIR contracts entitled "Predictive biomarkers for prostate cancer patient sensitivity for radiation late effects" to determine the technical and commercial feasibility of a biomarker panel predictive of radiation effects in patients treated for prostate cancer.

A manuscript titled "Novel paired normal prostate and prostate cancer model cell systems derived from African American patients," was published by Shuttle Pharma's scientists describing the prostate cancer cell lines derived from African American men for precision medicine.

"Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is committed to the early detection of prostate cancer and we are pleased to be a part of the Prostate Cancer & Men's Health Fair hosted by the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute," commented Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D., CEO of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals. "Our advancement of predictive biomarker capabilities for prostate cancer patients and our disparity research among African-American men are critical to the general understanding of this deadly cancer."

To schedule your free PSA test and DRE exam, you can call 1-800-SENTARA or visit www.huptimenshealthfair.com.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the side effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit our website at www.shuttlepharma.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the development of our company. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Shuttle Pharma's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 25, 2023 and August 14, 2023, respectively, as well other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D., CEO

240-403-4212

[email protected]

Investor Contacts

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

[email protected]

SOURCE Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.