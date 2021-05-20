Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chris Senanayake, PhD To Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., (Shuttle Pharma) a clinical stage company developing drugs to improve the treatment of cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Senanayake, PhD as a member of its Board of Directors. Shuttle Pharma believes Dr. Senanayake is uniquely qualified to serve as a board member because of his vast experience and expertise in the pharmaceuticals industries.

Dr. Senanayake has more than 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, making him an invaluable asset to Shuttle Pharma's mission as the Company advances its pharmaceutical candidates in clinical trials. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TCG GreenChem Inc. and Chief Scientific Officer of TCG Lifesciences, Pvt. Ltd. He has held positions of Senior Scientist at Dow Chemical, Research Fellow at Merck & Co, Inc. Director and Executive Director of Process Research at Sepracor, Inc. (1996 to 2002) and Director of Chemical Development and Vice President of Chemical Development for Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In 2018, he was appointed as the CEO of Asta GreenChem, Inc in Richmond VA and Astatech (Chengdu) Biopharmaceuticals Corp. in China. He has a record of leading and delivering on high complexity APIs for manufacturing. Dr. Senanayake participated in development activities of many drugs, including multi-billion-dollar blockbuster drugs, such as Crixivan, Lunesta, Jardiance, R, R-Formotorol, Desvenlafaxine and other drug candidates which now improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide. He is co-author of 450 scientific publications and is co-inventor of >150 patents.

"I am pleased to join the Board of Directors of Shuttle Pharma," said Dr. Senanayake. "There is an opportunity to share my experience in manufacturing and developing new drugs to advance the Company's mission to improve cancer therapy."

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (shuttlepharma.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., is a clinical stage company founded in 2012 for the discovery and development of drugs to improve the outcomes for patients undergoing radiation therapy for cancers.

