Shutts & Bowen Attracts Former Greenberg Traurig Miami Appellate Chair

Julissa focuses her practice on appellate litigation and trial support during all stages of litigation, which includes pre-trial motion practice, jury instructions, post-trial motion practice and proceedings supplementary. Board Certified in Appellate Practice by The Florida Bar, she also advises clients on securing stays of orders or judgments while a case is pending on appeal. Julissa has more than 16 years of experience representing clients in both state and federal courts in a variety of areas of the law, including products liability, class action defense, business and tort litigation, real estate litigation, insurance disputes and employment litigation. She received her J.D. from Nova Southeastern University's Shepard Broad Law Center and her B.A. from Florida International University.

"Our firm has an exceptional appellate practice, and it will continue to be a strong focus as we continue to grow throughout the state," said Jason Gonzalez, Managing Partner of Shutts' Tallahassee office and Chair of the firm's Appellate Practice Group. "With the addition of Julissa to our team, we know our clients will see incredible value from her vast experience in the appellate arena."

John E. Meagher, Managing Partner of Shutts' Miami office and Chair of the firm's Insurance Practice Group, said Julissa is a welcome addition to the Miami office.

"Her skills as an appellate specialist and a shrewd and sophisticated litigator, coupled with her background as a team leader, will further strengthen our appellate bench," Meagher said. "We are thrilled that Julissa is joining the firm."

Shutts' Appellate Practice Group is skilled in all aspects of appellate advocacy and procedure. They provide appellate support during trial and pretrial activities, assisting in the development of legal theories and proper record establishment, as well as preserving and identifying error.

In state and federal courts, the firm represents appellants, appellees and other interested parties in appeals of final orders; interlocutory appeals; original proceedings, including preparing petitions for certiorari, mandamus, prohibition and similar extraordinary writs; motions for post-decision review (rehearing and rehearing en banc); proceedings to invoke or oppose discretionary jurisdiction; and preparation and presentation of amicus curiae (friend of the court) briefs.

About Shutts & Bowen LLP

Shutts & Bowen LLP, established in 1910, is a full-service business law firm with approximately 290 lawyers in offices in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Learn more about Shutts & Bowen at www.shutts.com.

SOURCE Shutts & Bowen LLP

Related Links

http://www.shutts.com

