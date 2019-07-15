Shutts & Bowen Joins High-Profile Matrimonial Case as Lead Counsel

MIAMI, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutts & Bowen, a Florida firm with a strong international practice that focuses heavily on high-profile litigation cases, announced today that it has been retained to act as legal counsel in the matrimonial case of Massa Cisneros vs. Guinand. The firm, along with co-counsel, Diksha Sharma, will represent the petitioner, Maria Luisa Massa Cisneros, the niece of Venezuela billionaire Gustavo Cisneros. The defendant, Carlos Guinand, is a highly successful Venezuelan businessman, global entrepreneur and chairman of global solar power producer, Sonnedix.

Ed Patricoff, a partner at Shutts & Bowen, will serve as the lead attorney from the Miami-based firm. Patricoff has nearly 34 years of experience in international litigation and brings a wealth of experience to this legal action, which was originally filed in 2018. He has deep expertise in representing global clients to resolve high-stakes legal disputes that involve the blocking and unblocking of international assets, tracing of funds, identifying source of funds, FCPA matters and money laundering investigations and claims. He has also led multilayered investigations that have brought to light hidden assets in a variety of cases.

"The defendant is a highly accomplished and successful businessman with interests all around the world. Mr. Guinand is more than capable of providing what is in the best interest of his family," said Patricoff. "Our ultimate goal is to ensure that our client and her children receive the financial support they deserve. As a firm with profound experience in settling international litigation cases, often of this nature, we will exhaust all of our options and resources to ensure full disclosure of all assets and sources of funds and that this case is resolved fairly in our client's favor."

One of Patricoff's most notable matrimonial cases is Sculley v. Sculley in 2015, where he represented the wife of former Apple CEO John Sculley. The litigation involved investigating domestic and international assets of the matrimonial estate, which totaled more than $30 million.

The Massa Cisneros case is being heard in the 11th Judicial Circuit Court in and for Miami-Dade County. For more information on Ed Patricoff's experience, visit his biography at https://shutts.com/lawyer/harold-ed-patricoff/.

