Shutts Expands Litigation Practice Group with de Cespedes and Lundeen Soto

"We are building an even stronger team of attorneys at Shutts with these two experienced courtroom litigators," said Aliette DelPozo Rodz, a Partner in the firm's Business Litigation practice group and a commercial litigator. Rodz is Chair of the firm's Cuba Task Force, Diversity Committee, and Focus on Women Group. She was named the firm's first Hispanic female Partner in 2007 and has been with Shutts since January 2002.

Francis E. Rodriguez, Managing Partner of the Miami office, said: "De Cespedes and Lundeen Soto are great additions to the firm. Shutts continues to acquire highly qualified legal talent who embody the culture of our firm."

Both de Cespedes and Lundeen Soto join Shutts after several years at two different national firms. The almost identical timing of their moves is no coincidence, as both women acknowledge that the opportunity to work alongside each other and Rodz was an enormous draw. Further, the Shutts lawyers who participated in their recruitment exemplified the team mindset of the firm.

Angela de Cespedes is an experienced trial attorney, who has multi-state and international experience in complex tort and commercial litigation. Businesses and institutions enlist de Cespedes to manage crisis situations to circumvent litigation and defend allegations involving business disputes, premises liability, products liability, trade secret, and employment issues. De Cespedes acts as a liaison with government agencies and other third parties to minimize risk and avoid unjustified public perception.

Her practice includes the representation of diverse clients including hotel owners, developers and operators; food services providers; professional sports leagues, teams, and their stadiums; social media companies; software companies; educational institutions; and apparel brands.

De Cespedes is a leader in the field of the use of social media and online content in the defense of litigation, and frequently lectures and is a noted author on the subjects. She also provides training to clients on the subjects of crisis/incident management and data/evidence retention, including a new e-learning course covering various areas of data/evidence collection and preservation – the only Professional Certificate in this area bestowed by an accredited law school in the United States.

"In an industry fraught with challenges for female partners who have moved up the ranks at large firms, it was critical to find a firm that valued my contributions, talents, and would support my continued growth professionally while providing the platform necessary to take my practice to the next level," said de Cespedes.

Miranda Lundeen Soto is a Board Certified Civil Trial lawyer and has tried more than 50 cases including bench and jury trials to verdict. She has litigation experience in many areas including commercial and business disputes, professional and legal malpractice claims, product liability, complex fraud matters, public policy matters, cases of first impression, high-stakes personal injury cases, premises liability, and franchisee/franchisor litigation at the state and federal levels.

Lundeen Soto is an active member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Co-Chair of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel's Trial Tactics Program and is a member of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee. She is also on the Board of Directors for the Dade County Bar Association and was the 2018 recipient of the Dade County Bar Association's Women of Distinction Legal Maverick Award.

Lundeen Soto began her career as an Assistant State Attorney in the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's office, where she fine-tuned her skills as a trial attorney. She later went on to act as Lead Counsel for Allstate Insurance Company's Miami and Ft. Myers legal offices, gaining experience in the role of in-house counsel. Prior to coming to Shutts, Lundeen Soto was a litigation partner and served as trial counsel for several high profile litigation matters at a large national firm.

"I have admired the fine work product and professionalism of Shutts for many years, and when the opportunity arose to join the firm and expand its dynamic group of litigators, the decision was easy," Lundeen Soto said. "The opportunity to work with incredibly strong and talented attorneys, building each other up and showcasing each other's strengths - all with the support of Shutts - makes us unstoppable."

Bowman Brown, Chairman of the firm's Executive Committee, added: "We are so pleased that both Angela and Miranda have joined Shutts. Although we highly value diversity, we value excellent attorneys even more. A good litigator is someone who listens to their client and who can put together the best strategy to get the client to the goal. We know we have a top-notch team who can accomplish just that."

