Shyft Group President And CEO Daryl Adams Named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award Finalist

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on Thursday, October 8 at 6 p.m. EDT.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside an impressive group of finalists who firmly represent the kind of innovative leadership that inspires sustained success," said Adams. "At Shyft, we are fortunate to have an incredible team that is driving our remarkable growth. I am proud to lead them through this period of success, and I look forward to continued growth ahead for The Shyft Group."

Since taking over as The Shyft Group's—f/k/a Spartan Motors—CEO in 2015, Adams has acted as change agent to reinvent the former fire truck chassis company into a global leader of purpose-built work trucks that serve a wide array of industries, including the rapidly expanding last-mile parcel delivery fleet segment. Since taking over as CEO in 2015, Shyft's valuation has increased nearly 400%, to approximately $700 million, under Adams's direction.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are then eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards that will be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units—Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles—and today, the entire family of brands includes Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. www.ey.com/us/eoy

