Shyft Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Posts Full Year EPS of $1.05 on Sales of $676.0 Million

Business Transformation Drives Full Year Adjusted EPS to $1.34, up 8%

Provides 2021 Midpoint Guidance of $100 Million of Adjusted EBITDA, up 30% on Sales of $875 Million

News provided by

The Shyft Group, Inc.

Mar 11, 2021, 07:30 ET

NOVI, Mich., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and fleet vehicle industries (including last mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit markets), as well as for the recreational vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year periods ending December 31, 2020.  

As part of its transformational strategy to further focus on accelerating growth and profitability, the Company divested its Emergency Response ("ER") business effective February 1, 2020, as previously announced. Accordingly, the financial results of ER have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, financial results presented are based on continuing operations. 

Sales for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, include $91.4 million of pass-through revenues from a one-time USPS truck body order. 

Full-Year 2020 Highlights from Continuing Operations

For the full-year 2020 compared to the full-year 2019:

  • Sales of $676.0 million, a decrease of $80.5 million, or 10.7%, from $756.5 million. Excluding USPS order, sales increased $10.9 million, or 1.6%, despite pandemic related headwinds throughout the year.
  • Gross margin of 21.6% of sales, a 610 basis point improvement from 15.5% of sales, due to the momentum from the Company's strategy to focus on higher margin products and actions taken to improve overall operating efficiency.
  • Income from continuing operations of $38.3 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to $36.8 million, or $1.03 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $76.3 million, or a record 11.3% of sales, an increase of $12.3 million, or 19.2%, from $64.0 million, or 8.5% of sales. The USPS order reduced adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales by approximately 110 basis points in the prior year.
  • Adjusted net income of $48.2 million, or $1.34 per share, an increase of $4.3 million, or 9.9%, from $43.9 million, or $1.24 per share.
  • Generated $65.8 million of cash from operating activities, an increase of $31.6 million, or 92.6% from $34.2 million and reduced debt by $65.0 million.
  • Consolidated backlog at December 31, 2020, totaled $478.7 million, up $142.1 million, or 42.2%, compared to $336.6 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting continued strong demand across business units.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights from Continuing Operations

For the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

  • Sales of $171.6 million, a decrease of $8.4 million, or 4.7%, from $180.0 million.
  • Income from continuing operations of $8.3 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.40 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million, or 9.3% of sales, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 32.0%, from $23.6 million, or 13.1% of sales.
  • Adjusted net income of $10.1 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $16.5 million, or $0.47 per share.
  • Repurchased 300,000 shares of The Shyft Group common stock for approximately $7.5 million in the aggregate pursuant to the Company's share repurchase authorization.
  • Purchased the F3 MFG, Inc. business ("DuraMag"), a leading aluminum service body and accessory manufacturer of the well-recognized DuraMag® and Magnum® brands.

"By all accounts, 2020 proved to be a historic and transformative year for The Shyft Group, as we strategically aligned our product portfolio to take advantage of more profitable growth markets after the sale of the ER business," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "I am incredibly proud and appreciative of the tremendous efforts of our entire team.  Throughout 2020, we rose to the challenge to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related plant disruptions to meet customer demand, while ending the year with nearly $500 million in backlog.  We completed another key acquisition that expanded our product offerings, and we continued our efforts toward greater efficiency and productivity across our operations.  We emerge from 2020 in a stronger position, well equipped to drive growth in each of our businesses for years to come."

Full-Year 2020 Segment Results from Continuing Operations

For the full-year 2020 compared to the full-year 2019:

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)
FVS segment sales were $490.5 million, a decrease of 14.8% from $575.9 million.  Sales increased 1.2%, or $6.0 million, excluding the USPS order, due to higher last mile delivery vehicle volume.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $24.5 million to a record $85.2 million, or 17.4% of sales, from $60.7 million, or 10.5% of sales, a year ago.  The increase was primarily due to product mix, productivity and cost reduction actions. 

The segment backlog at December 31, 2020, totaled a record $427.3 million, up 39.7%, compared to $305.9 million at December 31, 2019, which reflects strong demand for delivery vehicles.

Specialty Vehicles (SV)
SV segment sales were $185.5 million, essentially flat compared to last year's $185.9 million due to lower volume in luxury motor coach chassis and contract manufacturing, partially offset by the Royal (September, 2019) and the DuraMag (October, 2020) acquisitions.    

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.0 million, or 10.2% of sales, a decrease of $1.7 million from $20.7 million, or 11.1% of sales, a year ago.  The decrease was primarily due to lower volume partially offset by the recent acquisitions.

Segment backlog at December 31, 2020, totaled $51.3 million, up 67.0%, compared to $30.7 million at December 31, 2019, due to increased luxury motor coach chassis and service body orders.

Liquidity Update
The Shyft Group's access to capital remains strong at $146.8 million, including $21.0 million of cash on hand at December 31, 2020.  The Company paid down $65.0 million on its revolving credit facility during 2020 and during the fourth quarter, repurchased 300,000 shares of Shyft common stock for approximately $7.5 million.  The leverage ratio currently stands at 0.4 times adjusted EBITDA and leaves the Company well positioned to continue its pursuit of strategic opportunities.

2021 Outlook
"Our record EBITDA margin performance this past year and the strength of our balance sheet reflects the power of our recently transformed company.  We effectively replaced a non-strategic ER business with two leading service body companies that generate nearly $100 million of annualized revenue with attractive profitability, said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer.  "We generated cash flow well in excess of net income, which we were able to deploy in 2020 to repay debt and return $11 million in cash to our shareholders."   

Company guidance for full-year 2021 from continuing operations is as follows:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $850 to $900 million
  • Net income of $51 to $58 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $95 to $105 million
  • Effective tax rate of approximately 26%
  • Earnings per share of $1.42 - $1.62
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 - $1.85

"We look ahead to 2021 with optimism. The actions taken to date to support our growth strategy are aligned to take advantage of the strength of our end markets.  During 2021, we will continue to invest in our exclusive VelocityTM line of vehicles, including additional ICE and EV platforms to support our customer demands and we plan to opportunistically pursue acquisitions to penetrate new markets while maintaining a focus on last mile delivery.  We emerge from 2020 in an advantageous position, well equipped to drive sustainable, profitable growth in each of our businesses and to drive long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Adams.

Conference Call, Webcast, Investor Presentation and Investor Information
The Shyft Group will host a conference call for analysts and portfolio managers at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and current business trends.  The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: www.theshyftgroup.com/webcasts or click on "Investor Relations" then "Webcasts"
Conference Call: 1-877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international); passcode: 10152483

For more information about Shyft, please visit www.theshyftgroup.com

About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its go-to-market brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, which are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, first-to-market innovation, and industry-leading aftermarket parts, service, and support. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

This release contains several forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including our revenue and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2021 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that are not historical facts.  These statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions regarding future expectations.  Furthermore, statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which remains inherently uncertain on our financial results, are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, and likelihood.  Therefore, actual performance and results may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include future developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental responses, supply chain shortages, and potential labor issues; operational and other complications that may arise affecting the implementation of our plans and business objectives; continued pressures caused by economic conditions including weaknesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; challenges that may arise in connection with the integration of new businesses or assets we acquire or the disposition of assets; restructuring of our operations, and/or our expansion into new geographic markets; issues unique to government contracting, such as competitive bidding processes, qualification requirements, and delays or changes in funding; disruptions within our dealer network; changes in our relationships with major customers, suppliers, or other business partners; changes in the demand or supply of products within our markets or raw materials needed to manufacture those products; and changes in laws and regulations affecting our business.  Other factors that could affect outcomes are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website.  All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph.  Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT

Juris Pagrabs
Group Treasurer & Director of Investor Relations
The Shyft Group, Inc
517-997-3862

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)



December 31,

December 31,


2020

2019

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,995

$

19,349

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $116 and $228

64,695


58,874

Contract assets

9,414


10,898

Inventories, net

46,428


59,456

Other receivables - chassis pool agreements

6,503


8,162

Other current assets

8,172


5,344

Current assets held for sale

-


90,725

Total current assets

156,207


252,808









Property, plant and equipment, net

45,734


40,074

Right of use assets – operating leases

43,430


32,147

Goodwill

49,481


43,632

Intangible assets, net

56,386


54,061

Other assets

2,052


2,295

Net deferred tax asset

5,759


25,520

TOTAL ASSETS

$

359,049

$

450,537

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

47,487

$

54,713

Accrued warranty

5,633


5,694

Accrued compensation and related taxes

17,134


15,841

Deposits from customers

756


2,640

Operating lease liability

7,508


5,162

Other current liabilities and accrued expenses

8,121


15,967

Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements

6,503


8,162

Current portion of long-term debt

221


177

Current liabilities held for sale

-


49,601

Total current liabilities

93,363


157,957









Other non-current liabilities

5,447


4,922

Long-term operating lease liability

36,662


27,241

Long-term debt, less current portion

23,418


88,670

Total liabilities

158,890


278,790

Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued)

-


-

Common stock, no par value: 80,000 shares authorized; 35,344 and 35,343
outstanding

91,044


353

Additional paid in capital

-


85,148

Retained earnings

109,286


86,764

Total The Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders' equity

200,330


172,265

Non-controlling interest

(171)


(518)

Total shareholders' equity

200,159


171,747

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

359,049

$

450,537

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales

$

171,582

$

179,960

$

675,973

$

756,542

Cost of products sold

136,361


142,541


529,696


639,515

Gross profit

35,221


37,419


146,277


117,027

















Operating expenses:















Research and development

865


1,389


4,361


4,864

Selling, general and administrative

23,534


17,734


93,068


64,549

Total operating expenses

24,399


19,123


97,429


69,413

















Operating income

10,822


18,296


48,848


47,614

















Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(91)


(1,008)


(1,293)


(1,839)

Interest and other income

358


423


601


1,370

Total other income (expense)

267


(585)


(692)


(469)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

11,089


17,711


48,156


47,145

















Income tax expense

2,783


3,426


9,867


10,355

















Income from continuing operations

8,306


14,285


38,289


36,790

















Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(504)


(41,952)


(5,123)


(49,216)

















Net income (loss)

7,802


(27,667)


33,166


(12,426)

















Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

169


154


347


140

















Net income attributable to The Shyft Group, Inc.

$

7,633

$

(27,821)

$

32,819

$

(12,566)

















Basic earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$

0.22

$

0.40

$

1.07

$

1.03

Discontinued operations

$

(0.01)

$

(1.19)

$

(0.14)

$

(1.39)

Basic earnings per share

$

0.21

$

(0.79)

$

0.93

$

(0.36)

















Diluted net earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$

0.22

$

0.40

$

1.05

$

1.03

Discontinued operations

$

(0.01)

$

(1.18)

$

(0.14)

$

(1.39)

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.21

$

(0.78)

$

0.91

$

(0.36)

















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

35,445


35,339


35,479


35,318

















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

36,226


35,582


36,039


35,416

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)


Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)




Dec. 31,
2020

Sept. 30,
2020

Jun. 30,
2020

Mar. 31,
2020

Dec. 31,
2019

Fleet Vehicles and Services*

$

427,338

$

228,870

$

286,955

$

302,236

$

305,876

   Motorhome Chassis *

31,580


40,387


38,804


30,641


20,097

Other Vehicles

19,431


11,036


11,621


11,580


10,062

Aftermarket Parts and Accessories

302


333


115


198


575

Total Specialty Vehicles

51,313


51,756


50,540


42,419


30,734





















Total Backlog

$

478,651

$

280,626

$

337,495

$

344,655

$

336,610

* Anticipated time to fill backlog orders at December 31, 2020; five - seven months for Fleet Vehicles and Services; approximately three months for Specialty Vehicles.  

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations. 

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team. 

Financial Summary

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

The Shyft Group, Inc.

2020

% of
sales

2019

% of
sales

2020

% of
sales

2019

% of
sales

Income from continuing operations

$    8,306

4.8%

$      14,285

7.9%

$    38,289

5.7%

$   36,790

4.9%

Net (income) loss attributable to non-
controlling interest

(169)

(154)

(347)

(140)

Add (subtract): 












Restructuring and other related
charges

16

46

1,873

316

Acquisition related expenses and
adjustments

410

1,544

1,332

3,531

Non-cash stock-based compensation
expense

1,525

1,403

7,706

5,281

Loss from write-off of construction in
process

-

-

2,430

-

Accelerated depreciation of property,
plant and equipment

366

-

3,061

-

Favorable tax rate in income taxes
receivable

-

-

(2,610)

-

Deferred tax asset adjustment

56

-

376

135

Tax effect of adjustments

(441)

(619)

(3,892)

(2,056)

Adjusted net income

$    10,069

5.9%

$      16,505

9.2%

$   48,218

7.1%

$   43,857

5.8%












Income from continuing operations

$      8,306

4.8%

$      14,285

7.9%

$   38,289

5.7%

$   36,790

4.9%

Net (income) loss attributable to non-
controlling interest

(169)

(154)

(347)

(140)

Add (subtract): 












Depreciation and amortization

3,065

2,028

13,903

6,073

Taxes on income

2,783

3,426

9,867

10,355

Interest expense

91

1,008

1,293

1,839

EBITDA

$     14,076

8.2%

$      20,593

11.4%

$   63,005

9.3%

$   54,917

7.3%












Add (subtract): 












Restructuring and other related
charges

16

46

1,873

$        316

Acquisition related expenses and
adjustments

410

1,544

1,332

3,531

Non-cash stock-based compensation
expense

1,525

1,403

7,706

5,281

Loss from write-off of construction in
process

-

-

2,430

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$   16,027

9.3%

$     23,586

13.1%

$   76,346

11.3%

$   64,045

8.5%












Diluted net earnings per share

$        0.22

$       0.40

$       1.05

$        1.03

Add (subtract): 












Restructuring and other related
charges

-

-

0.05

-

Acquisition related expenses and
adjustments

0.01

0.04

0.04

0.11

Non-cash stock-based compensation
expense

0.04

0.05

0.21

0.15

Loss from write-off of construction in
process

-

-

0.07

-

Accelerated depreciation of property,
plant and equipment

0.01

-

0.09

-

Deferred tax asset adjustment

-

-

0.01

-

Favorable tax rate in income taxes
receivable

-

-

(0.07)

-

Tax effect of adjustments

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.11)

(0.05)

Adjusted diluted net earnings per
share

$       0.27

$       0.47

$       1.34

$       1.24

Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

Consolidated

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











 Forecast




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

The Shyft Group, Inc.

Low

Mid

High

Income from continuing operations

$           51,028

$           54,628

$           58,328

Add: 








Depreciation and amortization

13,462

13,462

13,462

Interest expense

1,295

1,295

1,295

Taxes

17,793

19,193

20,493

EBITDA

$           83,578

$           88,578

$           93,578

Add (subtract): 








Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges

11,422

11,422

11,422

Adjusted EBITDA

$           95,000

$        100,000

$        105,000








Earnings per share

$               1.42

$               1.52

$               1.62

Add: 








Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges

0.32

0.32

0.32

Less tax effect of adjustments

(0.09)

(0.09)

(0.09)

Adjusted earnings per share

$               1.65

$               1.75

$               1.85

SOURCE The Shyft Group, Inc.

Also from this source

The Shyft Group Conference Call And Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And ...

The Shyft Group Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics