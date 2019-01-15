Shyft Launches Shyft Trackr, Making It Incredibly Easy for Relocating Employees to Track Their Household Goods Shipments in Real Time

In an era of rapidly developing technology, consumers expect information at their fingertips and are reluctant to accept anything less. As a result, transferees often feel left in the dark not knowing where their most valuable possessions are during their move. Lack of visibility can leave those relocating to a new city with fear and uncertainty of the status of all their belongings.

"With the launch of Shyft Trackr, employees that are relocating for new jobs will be able to easily locate where their belongings are during the move, giving them full transparency and peace of mind," said Alex Alpert, CEO of Shyft. "This technology will give more control to employees knowing where their shipment is all times which will dramatically improve the overall customer experience."



Shyft Trackr will be available in limited markets initially and will roll out nationwide later this year.



For more information, watch the video here.

About Shyft



Shyft (formerly Crater) is a technology company focused on developing a state-of-the-art lump sum solution for relocation management companies and HR mobility departments within corporations that will allow employees the freedom to live and move anywhere in the world.



Shyft has offices in San Francisco, CA and Belgrade, Serbia; and is backed by notable investors including NFX Guild, Ocean Azul, Keiretsu Capital, the Band of Angels and Frontier Ventures.



For more information visit shyftmoving.com and follow Shyft on LinkedIn and Twitter.

