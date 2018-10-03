SI-BONE Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN) ("SI-BONE"), a medical device company that pioneered the minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint with the iFuse Implant System®, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,200,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, SI-BONE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,080,000 shares of common stock, at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "SIBN" on October 17, 2018.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity LLC and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

