SI EQ Rebrands to Root+Beta with Expanded Team and Expanded Ag Industry Focus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SI EQ, a leading digital and traditional advertising agency renowned for its expertise in the farm equipment space, proudly announces its rebrand to Root+Beta . This rebrand reflects a new chapter in the agency's history, as it continues to build on its foundation of 15 years of success in the farm equipment industry and expands its reach into the broader agriculture space.

"Today marks an exciting turning point for Root+Beta as we embrace our rebrand and look ahead to new opportunities," says Andrew Levenson, Vice President and Managing Director. "This rebrand is more than just a new name. It represents our focus on supporting our clients with solutions that drive measurable results. Guided by our new mission and core values and with our talented team members driving the work, we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in agriculture marketing."

Over the years, Root+Beta's expertise in farm equipment marketing has helped it become the largest independent agency in the farm equipment industry, working with a diverse range of clients that includes United Ag & Turf Northeast , Heritage Tractor and TriGreen Equipment, to offer strategic marketing solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of the industry. Beyond farm equipment, Root+Beta has already made significant inroads in the broader agriculture industry, working with clients such as The Mosaic Company, Precision Risk Management, Seal Solar and Greeneye Technology. Through a deep understanding of market trends and challenges, Root+Beta has developed solutions that help clients navigate the challenges of the sector. The agency has built a reputation for innovation and growth marketing, having been the first to develop strategies and tactics like dynamic used equipment advertising and more.

Root+Beta is thrilled to announce six talented new team members: Katy Bruce, Caleb Hennington, Mandy Jayne, Micah Overman, Jess Ramirez and Tina Sackman. These new hires contribute a combined 54 years of expertise, fresh perspectives and unique skills, helping to strengthen the agency's team as it continues to grow and thrive within the agriculture sector. Root+Beta's investment in its people reflects its dedication to delivering exceptional results and exploring new opportunities in the agriculture industry.

Root+Beta also introduces its refreshed mission and core values to align with its vision for the agriculture industry. Root+Beta's mission is clear: To uplift and make a lasting impact on the agriculture industry through thoughtful storytelling and strategic approaches. The agency's core values include Positive Dissatisfaction, Purposeful Curiosity and Profound Transparency.

ABOUT ROOT+BETA

Root+Beta , formerly known as SI EQ, is a leading digital and traditional advertising agency specializing in the agriculture and farm equipment industries. Root+Beta works exclusively with equipment dealerships and ag companies across over 500 locations throughout North America. Root+Beta delivers innovative marketing solutions designed to position clients as industry experts with a competitive edge. The agency's approach has resulted in award-winning campaigns, creative and more. Root+Beta is dedicated to helping clients succeed in their markets with trailblazing strategies that drive results.

