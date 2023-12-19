SI Group Appoints Frank Yang as VP & Managing Director, Asia Pacific

Yang brings nearly 20 years of experience managing chemical businesses globally

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, announced today it has appointed Frank Yang as VP & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, effective January 1, 2024. 

As the VP & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Frank will lead SI Group's Asia Pacific management team to optimize the business and deliver results in the region. With more than 20 years of experience, Frank brings extensive knowledge from leading global chemical organizations. He has a proven track record of leading businesses through transformations. Most recently, Frank was the Vice President – Strategy at INEOS Aromatics. Prior to INEOS Aromatics, Frank held leadership roles on several continents at bp Global Petrochemicals, bp, and PetroChina.

"While the Asia Pacific chemical market is currently dynamic, the region continues to be important for SI Group—we're confident that Frank's history of successfully growing and transforming businesses will be a tremendous addition to our organization," said Joey Gullion, Chief Commercial Officer at SI Group. "With Frank as VP & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, we look forward to delivering more value to our customers and shareholders in the region now and in the future." 

"SI Group has a strong brand and market presence in the region with opportunity for growth and an ambitious vision statement, making it an exciting organization to join," said Frank Yang. "I'm eager to advance the business while building on the company's already strong safety and reliability foundation."

Frank has a master's degree in business management from the University of Chicago and a degree in chemical engineering from East China University of Science and Technology.

About SI Group
SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 20 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

SI Group ernennt Frank Yang zum Vice President und Managing Director für Asien-Pazifik

SI Group ernennt Frank Yang zum Vice President und Managing Director für Asien-Pazifik

Die SI Group, ein weltweit führender Entwickler und Hersteller von Hochleistungsadditiven, Prozesslösungen, Arzneimitteln und chemischen...
SI Group nomme Frank Yang au poste de vice-président et directeur général, Asie-Pacifique

SI Group nomme Frank Yang au poste de vice-président et directeur général, Asie-Pacifique

SI Group, un important développeur et fabricant mondial d'additifs de performance, de solutions de traitement, de produits pharmaceutiques et de...
