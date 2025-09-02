SI Solutions Expands Pipeline Inspection Reach Through Acquisition of Integrity Specialists, LLC

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Solutions, LLC ("SIS") proudly announces the acquisition of Integrity Specialists, LLC ("Integrity Specialists"), a critical provider of advanced non-destructive examination (NDE) and inspection for the natural gas pipeline industry. Complementing SIS' existing advanced NDE offerings, the addition of Integrity Specialists significantly increases the scale and depth of capability of SI Solutions, a leading provider of mission-critical engineering, construction, testing, and maintenance services to the energy, process, and infrastructure markets.

Integrity Specialists, based in Annandale, MN, has served the natural gas industry since 2010. Like SIS, Integrity Specialists was founded on the highest principles of quality, safety and innovation and has consistently delivered for its clients, earning a stellar reputation and high client retention. Leveraging their advanced NDE technology, the company regularly conducts pipeline and mechanical integrity assessments, including inspections of new and existing pipelines, material verification, and direct examinations.

SI Solutions, through its partnership with MidOcean Partners, delivers a range of services to critical infrastructure owners and operators, with now nearly 600 employees and 13 offices serving clients across the U.S. and internationally. SIS's capabilities span multiple technical disciplines, with a focus on specialized engineering, instrumentation, electrical design and construction, and advanced non-destructive examination.

Mark W. Marano, President and CEO of SI Solutions, stated, "We are excited about the integration of Integrity Specialists into the SI Solutions offering, as it represents a tremendous opportunity to enhance the value we deliver to our clients. By merging our existing engineering expertise with additional NDE capabilities, we can offer the midstream market a more expanded, comprehensive and integrated solution that supports the highest standards of safety, reliability, and efficiency to ensure our clients can operate with confidence well into the future."

Ben Ahlgren, President and founder of Integrity Specialists, noted, "I'm proud of what we've built over the last 15 years, but it became clear to our team that we needed to take a bold step toward the future. Having known the SI Solutions team for many years, we are confident this is the right move for Integrity Specialists and our clients. With SI Solutions' resources, management expertise, and shared commitment to excellence, we are elevating our capabilities and strengthening our offering to deliver greater value to our clients, our employees, and the industries we serve."

Brian Finnie, Principal at MidOcean Partners, remarked, "We are completely focused on building strong companies with clear, critical missions like SI Solutions. The addition of Integrity Specialists to SI Solutions broadens the company's capabilities and ability to support clients and the industries they serve. Both companies display operational excellence, deep commitment to clients, and the proven ability to attract and retain top talent, all of which are qualities essential to creating enduring value."

Clark Hill acted as legal advisor to SIS. Bridgepoint Investment Banking served as financial advisor to Integrity Specialists and Fafinski Mark & Johnson served as legal advisor.

SOURCE SI Solutions