S.i. Systems Acquires HVN Solutions

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S.i. Systems ULC ("S.i. Systems" or "the Company"), Canada's largest IT staffing company, today announced that it has acquired HVN Solutions, a distinguished IT consulting firm based in Canada. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HVN Solutions was formed in October 2022 through the combination of HireValues and Nucleo Digital, two leading Canada-based IT and digital resource partners. Today, the Company connects thousands of professionals with meaningful employment and contract assignments and provides leading consulting services for organizations in North America by leveraging the collective strengths of its experienced teams and integrated platform. Through its distinct HireValues and Nucleo Digital brands and best-in-class offerings, HVN Solutions serves as a trusted provider of IT professional services for digital transformation and innovation projects to some of Canada's largest companies.

"HVN Solutions shares our core values, people-first approach and commitment to providing life-changing opportunities that enable people to fulfill their potential," said Leonie Tyler, President of S.i. Systems. "In combining our strengths, we are accelerating our efforts to become Canada's premier choice for on-demand IT professionals by expanding our talent offerings and advancing our Professional Services and Statement of Work capabilities. We have long admired HVN Solutions for the pivotal role it has played in the Canadian IT landscape over the years, and are excited to welcome their highly collaborative, results-oriented team to the S.i. Systems family."

"As HVN Solutions embarks on this exciting journey with S.i. Systems, we're not just combining companies, we're integrating expertise, innovation, passion and, most importantly, shared values where our clients always come first. Together, we intend to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and shape the future of the IT services industry," said Andrew Kieran, Co-Founder at HVN Solutions.

"As part of the S.i. Systems ecosystem, our clients can expect the personal touch they have come to expect from our extraordinary team at HireValues and Nucleo Digital, while benefiting from our team's in-house technical expertise and presence across North America," said Nicholas Allard, Co-Founder of HVN Solutions.

"In a competitive and evolving market, the Company's unique operating culture and specialized market expertise have consistently differentiated S.i. Systems as a go-to partner for clients," said Stephen Trevor, Partner of Cornell Capital and Andrew Kolupanowicz, Partner of TorQuest. "The addition of HVN Solutions' high-touch talent search and consulting capabilities builds on that long-term commitment to excellence, and we look forward to continuing to support the business and the exceptional team at S.i. Systems as they continue to execute for clients and open new doors for IT professionals."

About S.i. Systems

Established in 1994, S.i. Systems ranks among Canada's foremost IT staffing entities, boasting a remarkable 99.45% success rate in accurately pairing candidates with contract and permanent roles. Unique in its approach, S.i. Systems offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for all new placements, underscoring their confidence in delivering quality staffing solutions.

In November 2022, S.i. Systems was acquired by Cornell Capital LLC, a private equity firm based in New York and Hong Kong, and TorQuest Partners, one of Canada's leading private equity firms, in partnership with S.i. Systems' Founder and CEO Derek Bullen.

For more information, visit https://www.sisystems.com.

About HVN Solutions

HVN Solutions has established itself as a leading IT consulting firm in Canada, renowned for its expertise in delivering top-tier IT consulting services. With a dedicated team of professionals, HVN Solutions has been a trusted partner for businesses across various sectors, offering tailored IT strategies and solutions.

About Cornell Capital

Cornell Capital LLC is a U.S.-based private investment firm with ~$6 billion of AUM and offices in New York and Hong Kong. Leveraging decades of global investment experience, the firm takes a disciplined approach to investing across the consumer, financial services, and industrials/business services sectors, often in companies that can benefit from the firm's Asia presence and cross-border expertise. Founded in 2013 by Senior Partner Henry Cornell, the former Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division, the firm is led by a highly seasoned team with significant shared investment experience. For more information, visit www.cornellcapllc.com.

About TorQuest Partners

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$5 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest is currently investing from TorQuest Partners Fund V, a C$1.4 billion fund that closed in March 2020. TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about TorQuest, please visit www.torquest.com.

