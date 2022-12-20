SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated Launches National Promotion Giving Sports Fans the Ability to Create Their Own SI Fan Cover

Fans Who Submit a Cover Will Be Entered for a Chance to Win up to $1,000 in SI Tickets Wallet Credits

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over more than seven decades, some of sports' greatest athletes and legendary moments have been immortalized on the iconic cover of Sports Illustrated magazine. SI Tickets, the fan-first ticketing site from Sports Illustrated, is now giving the opportunity for users to create their own SI fan cover, celebrating their own memorable moments or recreating a legendary Sports Illustrated cover.

Univ. of Michigan SuperFan, wolverinestrooper, posing in the back of the end zone at Michigan Stadium prior to the annual Paul Bunyan Trophy football game between in-state rivals, host Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans on Oct. 29, 2022.

"The iconic Sports Illustrated cover is how sports fans were introduced to the greatest moments in sports history," said David Lane, CEO, SI Tickets. "SI Tickets aims to give fans the opportunity to commemorate and share their own moment with friends and family. We couldn't be more thrilled to launch this campaign and provide everyone with this one-of-a-kind platform to display their passion, creativity and imagination."

Beginning today, fans can get their own personalized SI cover by simply emailing a photo to [email protected]. Once the image is approved, participants will receive their SI cover and can share it on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook tagging SI Tickets and automatically be entered for a chance to win $50 in SI Tickets' Wallet Credits. One Grand Prize Winner each quarter will receive $1,000 in Wallet Credits to use toward any future event/s of their choosing.

For more information, please visit www.sitickets.com/Covers.

