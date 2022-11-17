SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated Teams Up with Major Arena Soccer League as Official Ticketing Partner

SI Tickets to Provide Exclusive, Fan-First Experiences for the MASL, its Teams and Passionate Fans

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Tickets, the fan-first ticketing site from Sports Illustrated, and the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), which represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world, today announced a partnership for SI Tickets to serve as the Official Ticketing Partner for the League's 2022-23 season.

The agreement will provide SI Tickets with exclusive ticket packages and marketing integrations with the MASL and its 14 North American teams, providing soccer fans with the ability to safely and securely purchase tickets with ease, while benefiting from the platform's innovative $10 flat transaction fee.

"We are excited to partner with the Major Arena Soccer League and provide its teams and passionate fans a great gameday experience with exclusive activations that only SI Tickets can deliver," said David Lane, CEO, SI Tickets. "We look forward to introducing our fan-first Sports Illustrated platform to soccer fans, so they get the best seats to see their favorite MASL clubs and players all season long."

Additionally, SI Tickets and MASL will mutually receive marketing and sponsorship benefits, including the rights to League and Team marks for online, media, digital, social and in-game usage. SI Tickets and MASL will also collaborate to introduce a series of on-site consumer events, SI Tickets On Tour, which are slated to roll out at select games throughout the MASL season commencing on Nov. 25, when the St. Louis Ambush host the Kansas City Comets.

"This strategic partnership between SI Tickets and the Major Arena Soccer League and MASL Properties is a symbol of the continued excitement for the arena game," said Rob Striar, President MASL Properties. "We are excited to work with SI Tickets as the teams and league expand our fan base. The Sports Illustrated name resonates across the athletic landscape, and MASL is proud to be working with such an iconic brand."

MASL features teams coast-to-coast across the U.S. and Mexico and boasts players from 30 different countries.

M Style Marketing, a leading strategy, marketing, and branding firm, played an integral role in introducing and coordinating the partnership between MASL and SI Tickets.

For more information, visit www.sitickets.com/MASL.

About The Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features 14 teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico with players from over 30 countries worldwide. For all the news on MASL visit MASLsoccer.com or follow-on social media, @maslsoccer on Facebook and Instagram and @maslarena on Twitter. To catch the action live visit Twitch.com/masl_soccer for all the season's games.

About SI Tickets

First launched in June 2021, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated puts the fan experience first. In addition to its unique flat transaction fee, SI Tickets guarantees a 100-percent refund if an event is canceled for any reason. The marketplace has over $2 billion of inventory, 45 million tickets to over 200,000 events across sports, concerts and theater. With over 60M monthly fans, Sports Illustrated gives its loyal fans unparalleled access to the best content, live events, sports betting and gear.

For more information, visit sitickets.com or download the app on iOS and Android.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms and through the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tickets, a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Sportsbook, a digital sports betting platform, SI Studios, the brand's home for film, TV, and long form audio adaptations of SI's thought-provoking storytelling, and more. SI brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sportsperson of the Year Awards, "The Party," SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend and the SI Circuit Series.

For more information, visit SI.com.

ABOUT M STYLE MARKETING

M Style Marketing is a global strategy, marketing and branding firm working with leading companies in sports, entertainment and licensing. The firm's expertise extends into the top echelons of teams, leagues, entertainment properties and consumer brands. With a full-service strategy team, M Style is known for developing award-winning international programs. @mstylemarketing, [email protected]

Media Contacts:

Matt Ciesluk, SI Tickets – [email protected]; (704) 258-3896

Lindsay Mogle, MASL - [email protected]; (315) 525-4248

