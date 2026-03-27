SIA names Roth Staffing Companies as Grand Prize Winner of the 2026 Best Staffing Firms to Work For

ORANGE, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Best Staffing Firms to Work For list was released by Staffing Industry Analysts during the Executive Forum North America conference in Austin, Texas. Roth Staffing Companies was named the Grand Prize winner in the category of companies with more than 500 employees.

The Best Staffing Firms to Work For program includes seven categories based on company size and region. More than 300 firms sought participation in this year's program, conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace.

Among many programs to maintain a strong company culture and engagement among coworkers, Roth Staffing Companies recognizes and celebrates top performers.

"Being named the Grand Prize winner of SIA's 2026 Best Staffing Firms to Work For is an incredible honor because this recognition comes directly from the heart of our company: our coworkers," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Their engagement, commitment, and trust are what make this achievement possible. We remain committed to creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported and inspired to be their best, knowing that when our teams thrive, so do our clients, candidates and the communities we serve. Thank you to SIA for this honor, and thank you to all our coworkers for creating remarkable experiences every day."

"SIA's 2026 Best Staffing Firms to Work For winners continue to set the standard in a rapidly evolving industry through their unwavering commitment to culture, leadership and innovation," said SIA President Ursula Williams.

"These organizations don't simply respond to change; they anticipate it, embracing new opportunities with agility and a growth mindset," Williams said. "By prioritizing their people and remaining closely attuned to shifting client and market needs, they are building stronger, more resilient businesses. Congratulations to our 2026 honorees for leading with purpose and investing in the talent that powers their success."

Each participating firm's internal employees were asked to complete an online survey measuring six key engagement categories: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership.

In order to gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of employee participation based on total number of employees. Companies in each size category were ranked according to their overall composite score. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results, and key findings from those results will be covered in SIA's industry research.

All winning companies are listed on the Best Staffing Firms to Work For in North America and Best Staffing Firms to Work For in the UK & Ireland websites with profiles for grand prize winners. The Best Staffing Firms to Work For are also featured in the March/April issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations throughout the US. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About SIA

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem. Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

SOURCE Roth Staffing