SIA Recognizes Jackson Healthcare Among Top 3 Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms; Names Company CFO, Leslie Kurtz, to 2020 "Global Power 150: Women in Staffing" List

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, executive search and technology companies, today announced that Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) – a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions – has published new research that ranks the company among the Top 3 in its newly-published "Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States, 2020 Update" report. The research also includes segment-specific rankings in which Jackson Healthcare was cited among the Top 2 "Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the US".

In addition, Jackson Healthcare Chief Financial Officer, Leslie Kurtz, has been recognized by SIA this week in being named to its 6th Annual "Global Power 150: Women in Staffing" list. This honor recognizes and celebrates 2020's most influential women in staffing from across the globe.

"We are extremely proud to be a part of the vibrant healthcare staffing industry and the national healthcare ecosystem," shares Shane Jackson, president, Jackson Healthcare. "While this year has carried a host of challenges for the industry tied to the global pandemic, it has put a spotlight on how firms like ours have been a vital part of the solution. We are so proud of our more than 1,500 associates and over 7,500 clinician providers for the critical roles they play in improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone they touch."

Adds Jackson, "The Global Power 150: Women in Staffing distinctions that SIA publishes each year provide a great platform to recognize women who are shaping and influencing our market. We are excited that one of our C-level executives, Leslie Kurtz, has been honored this year. In addition to being one of the finest financial minds in the business, she is an exceptional leader who embodies our corporate values of others first, wisdom and growth in both her personal and professional life."

Kurtz, who received CFO Forum's 2019 Preeminence Award, is responsible for leading the company's accounting, finance, tax, treasury, FP&A and risk management functions. With more than 30 years of progressive finance and operations experience, she has deep expertise in creating systems and processes to support rapidly growing businesses, and aligning business and financial strategies to drive growth, operational excellence and sustained profitability.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Its proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. It also provides training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program. Known for its award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, it helps both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, executive search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and over 7,500 clinician providers covering all 50 U.S. states, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm, with over $1 billion in annual revenue. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

