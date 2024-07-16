SIAD Americas LLC announces another ASU award for the Americas market

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIAD Americas LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAD Macchine Impianti, S.p.A., today announced the award of an air separation unit to be supplied by its affiliate company, SIAD Engineering (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

SIAD will supply a Canadian company with a 175 mTPD ASU to supply gaseous and liquid oxygen and nitrogen to its facility in Northwest Territories, Canada. The ASU is being designed, manufactured and supplied by SIAD MI's China engineering and fabrication subsidiary, SIAD Engineering (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. The ASU will feature SIAD's latest technology for energy efficiency and will be highly modularized to enable the ASU to be installed within a very short weather window at a location in the Artic Circle. The ASU will be designed according to all applicable Canadian standards and registered via the CRN process. Delivery of the ASU will be in 2025, with start-up in the spring of 2026.

"This award highlights SIAD's innovation and technical capabilities in providing ASUs to customers in the Americas with unique requirements," said Ed Hotard, chairman and CEO at SIAD Americas LLC. "In addition to engineered-to-order ASUs, SIAD provides a new line of standard merchant liquid ASUs with a flexible product slate of LOX, LIN and LAR, and a standard line of nitrogen liquefaction units (NLUs) and liquid addition nitrogen gas generators."

The marketing, sales, engineering, procurement and project management support for ASU, CO 2 and LNG engineered equipment sales in the Americas is being provided by SIAD Americas' team in The Woodlands, Texas, working closely with the SIAD teams in Bergamo and Hangzhou.

About SIAD Americas LLC

SIAD Americas LLC is the Americas operating subsidiary of SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A., the engineering subsidiary of the SIAD Group (SIAD S.p.A.). SIAD is a family-owned industrial gases and engineering company operating globally, established in 1927, headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, and with $1.1 billion in annual revenue and 2,280 employees. SIAD is a leading global provider of engineered equipment, including air separation units (ASU), natural gas liquefiers (LNG), CO 2 capture and liquefaction plants, biogas upgrading systems, combustion systems and reciprocating compressors for process gases, including API 618, and oil-free air, oxygen and high-pressure hydrogen. SIAD has supplied over 600 ASUs plants, 300 CO 2 capture and liquefaction plants, and more than 5,000 reciprocating compressors to customers worldwide.

