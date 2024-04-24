SIAD Americas LLC announces four ASUs in the Americas market

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIAD Americas LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAD Macchine Impianti, S.p.A. (SIAD MI), today announced it has been awarded four air separation units from three customers that will be contracted and supplied by its parent company, SIAD Macchine Impianti, S.p.A.

A 400 mTPD air separation unit (ASU) for delivery to Aço Verde do Brazil has been awarded to SIAD by California-based Gas Engineering. The ASU will supply oxygen, nitrogen and argon to Brazil's first green steel mill located in the Maranhâo State municipality of Açailândia, Brazil. The ASU is being designed by SIAD's global engineering centers in Bergamo, Italy, and Hangzhou, China, with equipment sourced from suppliers in the United States, Europe and SIAD's China fabrication facilities in Deqing. The ASU, expected to be in operation in early-2025, will be one of SIAD's most efficient designs to complement the green steel production plant under construction by Aço Verde do Brasil.

The company also announced an award from a large industrial gas company for a 240 mTPD gaseous nitrogen ASU to supply nitrogen to its customer located in the United States. This nitrogen ASU, to be supplied by SIAD MI's engineering and fabrication facilities in Italy, will feature SIAD's latest technology for energy efficiency and will be modularized to enable a shorter installation period to substantially minimize site installation costs. With delivery in late-2024, it will meet the customer's requirement for the lowest total installed cost for this size ASU.

Also announced is the full operation of two 30 mTPD gaseous nitrogen ASUs awarded earlier by an industrial gas company in Mexico to supply on-site nitrogen to its customers. These nitrogen ASUs employ SIAD's liquid assist technology coupled with the company's vacuum-insulated cold box technology that collectively eliminate the need for turboexpanders. Both ASUs meet or exceed all performance requirements for purity, safety, reliability and particularly energy efficiency.

"These four awards in our Americas market early into our recent expansion validate SIAD's strategy of establishing SIAD Americas to support the growth of customers in North, Central and South America with our latest technology and equipment," said Paolo Ferrario, general manager of SIAD MI. "They also reflect the confidence of our customers in SIAD's ability to address their unique needs for high efficiency and modularized ASUs at a low total installed cost, whether engineered to order or our line of standardized ASUs and liquefiers."

The marketing, sales, engineering, procurement and project management support for ASU and CO 2 engineered equipment sales in the Americas is being provided by SIAD Americas' team in The Woodlands, Texas, and working closely with its counterpart in Bergamo and Hangzhou.

About SIAD Americas LLC

SIAD Americas LLC is the Americas operating subsidiary of SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A., the engineering subsidiary of the SIAD Group (SIAD S.p.A.). SIAD is a family-owned industrial gases and engineering company operating globally, established in 1927, headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, and with $1.1 billion in annual revenue and 2,278 employees. SIAD is a leading global provider of engineered equipment including air separation units (ASU), natural gas liquefiers (LNG), CO 2 capture and liquefaction plants, biogas upgrading systems, combustion systems and reciprocating compressors for process gases, including API 618, and oil-free air, hydrogen and oxygen. SIAD has supplied over 600 ASUs plants, 300 CO 2 capture and liquefaction plants, and more than 5,000 reciprocating compressors to customers worldwide.

siad-americas.com

Contact: Anica Arena

346.380.1268

[email protected]

SOURCE SIAD Americas LLC