SIAD Americas LLC established by SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A. (SIAD MI), a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAD S.p.A., has announced the formation of SIAD Americas LLC.

Headquartered in The Woodlands north of Houston, SIAD Americas is providing marketing, engineering, procurement and project management support for the sale throughout the Americas of SIAD's portfolio of engineered equipment.

"Our expansion into the Americas enables SIAD to provide our comprehensive engineered solutions to a variety of customers in North, Central and South America. These customers include EPCs, industrial gas companies and distributors, and new users focused on decarbonization," said Paolo Ferrario, general manager of SIAD MI. "Through SIAD Americas, we are expanding our capabilities to supply ASUs, CO 2 and small-scale LNG plants, and reciprocating compressors for process and industrial gases including hydrogen."

As a leading independent global supplier of ASUs and CO 2 plants, SIAD MI has been expanding its technical offerings worldwide. In recent years, SIAD MI has developed innovative offerings for large-scale ASUs resulting in six awards, including one for two 3000 sTPD (2750 mTPD) ASUs. SIAD's offerings for larger ASUs are at the forefront of the company's expansion into the Americas to support customers for various decarbonization initiatives. The company also will continue to offer industry-leading small- and medium-scale ASUs to continue to meet this important and growing demand.

"We are pleased to be entering the Americas market, particularly at this time of increased demand for our engineered equipment supported by reshoring, near shoring, sustainability and energy transition," said Bernardo Sestini, chairman and chief executive officer of SIAD S.p.A. "We plan to continue to expand our presence in the Americas. The establishment of SIAD Americas enables us to better serve a broader set of customers with a local yet globally integrated team, backed by SIAD's dedicated commitment to safety, quality and meeting customer requirements for optimal energy efficiency and lowest total installed cost."

Leading SIAD's initial expansion into the Americas is Ed Hotard, chairman and CEO of SIAD Americas LLC. He also has served as senior advisor for more than 15 years to the chairman and CEO of SIAD S.p.A. and the board of directors of SIAD Macchine Impianti.

About SIAD Americas LLC

SIAD Americas LLC is the Americas operating subsidiary of SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A., the engineering subsidiary of the SIAD Group (SIAD S.p.A.). SIAD is a family-owned industrial gases and engineering company operating globally, established in 1927, headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, and with $1.1 billion in annual revenue and 2,278 employees. SIAD is a leading global provider of engineered equipment including air separation units (ASU), natural gas liquefiers (LNG), CO 2 capture and liquefaction plants, biogas upgrading systems, combustion systems and reciprocating compressors for process gases, including API 618, and oil-free air, hydrogen and oxygen. SIAD has supplied over 600 ASUs plants, 300 CO 2 capture and liquefaction plants, and more than 5,000 reciprocating compressors to customers worldwide.

