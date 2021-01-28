Siama’s 100G GENEM-C Ethernet Test Application Now Available from BittWare and Molex

The reseller agreement adds to the technology partnership that is currently in place between the two companies. Siama Systems develops wire-rate Ethernet and IP infrastructure test applications that rely on BittWare FPGA products and TeraBox servers as their primary hardware solution. This allows Siama Systems to not only focus on their core strengths, but also offers a cost-effective solution that makes it viable for customers to deploy 100G testing nodes across their entire network.

"Our interconnected world is more reliant than ever on the reliability and performance of telecommunications networks," said Jeff Milrod, President of BittWare. "Siama has developed a sophisticated traffic generation and analysis tool that cleverly leverages BittWare's enterprise-class FPGA network accelerators. This solution allows customers to design, test and troubleshoot their networks quicker and with less cost. We're delighted to be a key part of Siama's go-to-market strategy."

"This was a natural fit for us," stated Marco Mascitto, co-founder and CTO of Siama Systems. "BittWare's TeraBox servers equipped with their cutting-edge FPGA smartNICs are the ideal hardware platform for Siama's application. This allowed us to concentrate our efforts on where we bring value: FPGA and software development to create ubiquitous network infrastructure test solutions. With our reseller agreement now in place, we can reach more customers with better service than ever before."

As the successor to the GENEM-X application that has been deployed in over 20 countries, GENEM-C enables service providers and private enterprise to validate the performance of their network infrastructure, while minimizing downtime by offering the set of tools needed to quickly analyze and troubleshoot issues. This is the only combined synthetic traffic generator, packet filter and broker, performance analyzer, network emulator and packet capture device on the market that leverages a COTS platform.

By building on commercially-available BittWare hardware, Siama combined all the wire-rate performance expected from a proprietary solution, but at a fraction of the cost, allowing it to be deployed throughout the network. GENEM-C is available for orders today, with configurations including up to four 100G ports for a total of 400 Gb/s bandwidth per 1U appliance. A detailed data sheet is available for GENEM-C at BittWare.com/GENEM-C.

About Siama Systems

Siama Systems is a value-leader in Ethernet and IP infrastructure test and measurement solutions. Communications service providers, enterprises and network equipment manufacturers need to scale infrastructure capacity and speed for their end-customers whose businesses depend on fast, reliable networks. Using Siama's powerful platform, they can verify new services before going live, reduce site visits and repair times, lower operational costs and increase customer satisfaction.

About BittWare

BittWare, a Molex company, provides enterprise-class compute, network, storage and sensor processing accelerator products featuring Achronix, Intel and Xilinx FPGA technology. These programmable products dramatically increase application performance and energy-efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership. BittWare, with 30 years experience developing FPGA accelerators, is the only FPGA vendor-agnostic supplier of critical mass able to address enterprise-class qualification, validation, lifecycle and support requirements for customers deploying FPGA accelerators in high volumes.

