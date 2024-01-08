SIB continues to expand its presence in Ontario with the acquisition of Seymour Fair Insurance Brokers Inc.

ANCASTER, ON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIB Corp., operating as StoneRidge Insurance Brokers ("SIB") is pleased to announce its continued expansion in Southern Ontario with the acquisition of Seymour Fair Insurance Brokers Inc. ("Seymour Fair Insurance").

Seymour Fair Insurance is a full-service insurance brokerage operating in Ontario since 2008. "We have been providing superior coverage to our clients for over 20 years. We are thrilled to now be joining SIB. As part of the SIB network, we can continue to provide our customers with the same superior service and expand on our offerings in commercial lines," said David Fair, Principal Broker/Owner of Seymour Fair Insurance. Following the acquisition, Seymour Fair Insurance will continue to be led by David Fair.

"We are very excited to welcome Seymour Fair Insurance and David Fair to the SIB family. This acquisition further strengthens our position in Southern Ontario. Seymour Fair is SIB's first acquisition so far in 2024, with three additional transactions expected to close within the next 60 days." Said Ted Puccini, SIB's CEO and President.

