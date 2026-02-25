Sibel Health and LookDeep Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Combine Continuous Vitals with Real-Time Bedside AI - Without Lock-In

The collaboration pairs Sibel's market-leading wearable sensing and FDA-cleared ANNE® One monitoring platform with LookDeep's real-time bedside AI, aimee™ for hospitals, a multimodal clinical AI assistant that combines visual, audio, and physiologic context at the point of care. Together, the platforms translate continuous patient signals into timely, confident action, while supporting a more unified patient experience from the ED through inpatient care and into hospital-to-home recovery.

Patient Monitoring Outside the ICU

Most hospitalized patients outside the ICU are monitored intermittently, even though subtle changes in vital signs can signal early deterioration. At the same time, staffing shortages and alarm fatigue make it increasingly difficult for care teams to maintain consistent vigilance across med-surg, ED, and step-down settings.

By combining continuous wearable vital signs data with real-time bedside context, the Sibel and LookDeep combination provides clinicians with a clearer picture of what is happening–not only what the numbers show, but how the patient appears and behaves in the moment. That added context helps tune urgency to circumstance, supporting earlier escalation when it matters and fewer unnecessary interruptions when it does not. In practice, this can help teams catch deterioration earlier, reduce unnecessary interruptions, and maintain vigilance across more patients–without more screens or manual work.

Nexus Bedside is a leader in partnering with hospitals to operationalize new innovations that transform models of care. "We brought Sibel and LookDeep together because the combination is uniquely powerful: continuous vitals plus real-time bedside context and engagement. Our job at Nexus is to help hospitals turn that capability into real transformation across ED, inpatient care, and hospital-to-home recovery," said Akram Boutros, MD, veteran hospital executive and CEO and Co-Founder of Nexus Bedside. By aligning clinical workflows, change management, and a strategic vision for the future patient experience, Nexus helps health systems deploy technology in a way that improves vigilance and engagement without adding burden to frontline teams.

Supporting Bedside, Virtual Nursing, and Hospital-to-Home Care

Together, Sibel and LookDeep are designed to support expanded monitoring and engagement across care settings where traditional wired monitoring and constant bedside presence are impractical. The combined capabilities can help hospitals:

Detect and prioritize early warning signals: Combine physiologic trends with bedside context to support earlier intervention and reduce avoidable escalation.

Enable virtual nursing and rounding at scale: Extend clinician oversight across more patients without adding workload.

Reduce disruption and alarm fatigue: Use contextual, situation-aware alerts rather than threshold-only alarms.

Support clinician-directed vigilance: Let teams tell aimee™ what to watch for on a specific patient and receive concise, workflow-aligned updates.

Helps improve recovery and discharge readiness: Data and engagement informs next steps, and reduces avoidable readmissions.

Together, the platforms support a unified experience that can follow the patient from ED through inpatient acuity levels and into hospital-to-home recovery - adapting monitoring and engagement to each stage of care.

Open by Design: Connected and Interoperable, Without Lock-in

The partnership is built on a simple principle: hospitals should be free to choose the combination that best serves their clinical needs without being constrained by proprietary systems or long-term vendor lock-in.

The Sibel and LookDeep integration is designed to work alongside existing hospital systems and workflows. Health systems can deploy the Sibel + LookDeep combination for immediate impact while preserving flexibility to integrate other devices, software, and workflows at any time. Sibel Health is one of the few companies with FDA-cleared wearable sensors compliant to the IEEE 11073 SDC standards for patient monitoring, and LookDeep provides the only computer vision technology in the category with peer-reviewed AI.

Steve Xu, MD, CEO & Co-Founder, Sibel Health

"Better health data for all means making continuous sensing reliable and usable across the full continuum - from the ED to the inpatient setting and into recovery at home. The breakthrough comes when those signals are paired with real-time context and turned into timely, actionable insight. By partnering with LookDeep, we're connecting clinical-grade wearable vitals with bedside understanding and engagement so teams can recognize meaningful change earlier, prioritize it appropriately, and support recovery more effectively–without adding more noise."

Narinder Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, LookDeep Health

"The future isn't inside of any app; it is a unified, always-on patient experience that adapts and engages as care changes in the physical world of patients and caregivers. Sibel brings best-in-class, clinical-grade wearables; LookDeep brings real-time visual context, engagement, and communication through aimee™.

By bringing together Sibel's vision of Better Health Data for All® and LookDeep's vision of being Ever Present for Every Patient, we can help hospitals extend the level of attention found in the most critical settings to every care setting - without overwhelming staff or the hospital's financial model. Together, we're enabling dramatically better, more sustainable care for every patient."

Availability

The LookDeep + Sibel integration is now in place and will be introduced first with a limited number of health systems through coordinated deployments and partner programs, with broader availability planned thereafter. Hospital leaders and partners interested in seeing the collaboration in action can contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About Sibel Health

Sibel Health is an award-winning digital health company with a mission to deliver Better Health Data for All®. Based in Chicago with an international office in Seoul, the company's FDA-cleared ANNE® platform includes advanced wearable sensors, AI-enabled data analytics, and an integrated mobile software and cloud platform. The company's Discovery platform is used by the world's leading pharmaceutical companies for continuous data collection in the home setting for clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.sibelhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About LookDeep Health

LookDeep Health is transforming hospital care with aimee™—the first AI-native platform for patients and the care team that sees, hears, and responds in real time. aimee™ combines computer vision, audio understanding, and natural language to deliver proactive safety, efficiency, and human connection—Ever Present for Every Patient. Our peer-reviewed, multi-model, multimodal agentic AI platform powers virtual nursing, virtual sitting, and virtual medicine that integrate seamlessly with today's clinical systems, enabling hospitals to better care for acute patients—whether at the bedside or beyond. Built for the pace of healthcare's future, LookDeep helps hospitals elevate outcomes, strengthen their workforce, and lead in the next generation of care. Learn more at www.lookdeep.health .

