Siberian Husky Who Loves Car Rides Wins Pet Product Shopping Spree, Free Car Detailing

Mishka was one of several pets nationwide to participate in a joint campaign to promote pet safety and comfort, as well as car protection during summer road trip season. The #CoPilotPets campaign, a collaboration of pet retail franchise Pet Supplies Plus and global car care provider Ziebart , featured a video contest held this month on Instagram spotlighting the interesting reactions pets can have to the simple question: " Wanna go for a ride? "

The endearing and humorous winning video won Mishka and her pet parent a free Inner-Guard PLUS interior detailing service from Ziebart valued at approximately $250, along with a gift basket of travel pet products and a $100 gift card from Pet Supplies Plus. (See here for a compilation video of multiple adorable contest entries.)

"It was so fun to see the responses of the pets in the video entries," said Larisa Walega, Vice President of Marketing at Ziebart. "Coordinating this campaign with Pet Supplies Plus provided an opportunity to educate not only on how to keep pets comfortable and safe during summer road trips, but also how to protect your vehicle against the damage these little cuties can cause."

Mishka's first big road trip will be for 3.5 hours to Utica, NY to meet extended family. Her pet parents hope to take her with them on more road trip vacations on the East Coast, including a possible trip all the way to Myrtle Beach. According to pet parent Colin G. Vogel, Mishka plans to start her shopping spree in the leash and harness aisle. Describing her as a fashionista, Vogel said Mishka might also get some more matching and stylish gear for the summer, as well as treats and toys.

"Mishka's favorite things to do include eating delicious snacks, chewing on squeaky toys and splashing in her little pool," Vogel said. "She also likes to take long walks in the woods, eat ice cream and have doggy play dates. She's very popular in our neighborhood and loves taking time to greet all our friendly neighbors. Everyone loves Mishka!"

A Few Summer Pet Travel Tips from the Experts at Pet Supplies Plus and Ziebart:

Ahead of a longer trip, take your pet on shorter jaunts to gauge how they handle the car.

Bring along favorite toys or blankets as familiar smells and textures from home will help pets relax.

Pack collapsible bowls and water bottles designed for pets and special travel storage containers for food and water.

Consider a pet seat belt tether, as some states require pet owners to keep their animal safely restrained in vehicles.

Make sure your pet is groomed and their nails are trimmed before you go to cut down on fur particles and scratching damage.

Beware of the heat & sun. Window tint can protect from dangerous UV rays and greatly reduces heat throughout the vehicle.

Consider fabric protection for your car interior to keep it safe from pet stains. Bring along an airtight trash bag, paper towel and a pack of disinfectant wipes for bathroom accidents until you can get to your nearest professional detailer.

