Sibley Scoles to Host the Red Carpet at the 8th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sibley Scoles, co-host of NBCUniversal's "Access Hollywood Weekend" and correspondent for both "Access Hollywood" and "All Access," will host the red carpet at the 8th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) on Saturday, April 3, 2021, presented by HASK Beauty. The reimagined awards gala, honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artist and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercial and live theater, will be held virtually on Saturday, April 3, 2021, and is co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative. This year's awards ceremony is free to all who register at www.local706.org.

Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild

"Sibley Scoles is a television host, enchanting actress, model and fashion icon who will bring her intoxicating personality and glamor to the red carpet. We are looking forward to her fun energy and interesting interviews and are thrilled that she is part of the MUAHS Awards Show this year," said Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

As previously announced, Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award, presented by Arsenio Hall, star of Murphy's recently released movie Coming 2 America. Additional presenters include Jennifer Garner (Yes Day), Judith Light (The Politician), Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian, Mulan), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), Cheryl Burke (Dancing with the Stars), A.J. Buckley (SEAL Team), and Michael Cohen (Henry Danger) among others.

Matthew Mungle, Oscar® and Emmy® winning make-up artist, will receive the 2021 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-Up, presented by eight-time Oscar Award nominee Glenn Close. Both Mungle and Close are Oscar nominees for this year's Academy awards for Hillbilly Elegy - Close for her role as supporting actress, and Mungle for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Emmy®-winning hair stylist Terry Baliel, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Styling, presented by Oscar nominated actress Scarlett Johansson, who worked with Terry on Jojo Rabbit.

Sibley Scoles is an actress, television host, model and former recording artist. Currently, Sibley is an entertainment host and correspondent for "Access Hollywood" and "All Access," both nationally syndicated and Emmy Award nominated daily entertainment news program. In addition, Sibley also Co-Hosts "Access Hollywood Weekend." Her revering personality has attained her a notable history working in the entertainment industry.

Scoles got her start in entertainment as a popular hip-hop artist, turning her lifelong passion for music into a successful career as a performer. Sibley scored a radio hit with "Donuts," a song she wrote and recorded. She went on to work with artists such as Jessie J, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lana Del Rey. Sibley relocated to the UK and licensed original music for Stella McCartney's Fashion Week soundtrack. She hit stages across the country performing and releasing songs such as "Dis Record" and "Ties Me Down," touring with the Vans Warped Tour and as supporting artist for Jaio Cruz. Sibley became the first female host of Sean "Diddy" Combs' music television network, Revolt.

After a few years at Revolt, Scoles transitioned to an on-air host and correspondent for "E! News," "Live from E!" and a panelist for "Live From E!" digital series covering Hollywood's biggest red carpets and award shows, weighing in on trending pop culture stories and all things celebrity. In addition to on-camera hosting, Scoles has been an on-air personality at iHeart Radio's 92.3 FM and has a background in sports and fashion.

The 8th Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards is proud to be sponsored by Presenting Level: HASK Beauty; Sapphire Levels: Nigel Beauty, Schwarzkopf Professional; Platinum Level: Ardell, BigMack, Beauty Master Class, Duo, HBO, HBO MAX, Local 798 I.A.T.S.E., Netflix, TVU Networks; Gold Level: The Criterion Group, Reel Health, Warner Bros.; Silver Level: B3 Balm, Cinema Secrets, Disney Television Studios, Focus Features, I.A.T.S.E., IATSE Local 33, Melanie Mills Hollywood, Premiere Products, Inc, QMS Medicosmetics, Skindinavia, Skin Illustrator; Gift Box Sponsor: Ardell, B3Balm, Beautyblender, Cinema Secrets, Duo, HMUA PAX, Holy Crap Cereal, Iconic London, Melanie Mills Hollywood, Premiere Products, Inc., QwikGuard – The Strapless Mask, RCMA Makeup, Schwarzkopf Professional, Skin Illustrator, Skindinavia, Zelmin's Minty Mouth; Gift Box Distribution Sponsors: Naimie's Beauty Center Nigel's Beauty; Photo Booth Sponsor: Zelmin's Minty Mouth; Trade Sponsor: The Makeup Light; Technology Sponsor: NLESYSTEMS. Media Sponsors: Variety, InStyle, The Powder Group, On Makeup Magazine and SHOOT Online.

Winners will be announced in 21 categories at the virtual 8th Annual MUAHS Awards Gala on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at (818) 295-3933, email: [email protected].

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TICKET RESERVATIONS, go to www.local706.org

FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS, please CLICK HERE

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,400 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials, "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • [email protected]

For Industry Sponsorship Inquiries For Brand Sponsorship Inquiries

Media contact:

Cheri Warner

[email protected]

818-390-0999

SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild