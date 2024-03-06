Sibling Duo Launches Groundbreaking Matchmaking App - QUALITY - Promising Authentic Connections and Disrupting the Online Dating Landscape

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned NYC matchmaker Nick Rosen and seasoned LA-based restaurateur Melissa Rosen are poised to disrupt the online dating scene with their latest innovation, QUALITY . With the tagline "Date with Integrity," QUALITY plans to revolutionize the current landscape by prioritizing personal growth in the courtship process.

The brainchild of this dynamic sibling duo, QUALITY promises to cultivate genuine connections in an era dominated by superficial swiping. Combining compulsory professional photoshoots, AI-responsive feedback, and personalized coaching sessions with expert matchmakers, QUALITY stands as the vanguard of a new era in digital dating.

"We're on a mission to transform the dating landscape," says Nick Rosen. "QUALITY is about fostering meaningful human experiences, steering clear of the transactional interactions that plague existing apps."

Embracing cutting-edge technology and traditional matchmaking techniques, QUALITY ensures that profiles reflect the most authentic version of each individual. Partnering with innovative startups like Snappr for professional photography and Taelor for stylist-guided wardrobe makeovers, QUALITY is committed to transforming the online dating ecosystem.

"Our goal is to promote a culture of honesty and empowerment," adds Melissa Rosen. "By prioritizing integrity in every aspect of engagement, we're reshaping the dating experience into something truly fulfilling."

To celebrate the launch, QUALITY will host its inaugural event in New York City at the end of March, offering professional photoshoots and networking opportunities for a select group of singles. The app will initially roll out in New York and Los Angeles, with plans for expansion to major metropolitan areas nationwide by year's end.

For a one-time entry fee of $399, QUALITY members will receive their required photoshoot, a 30-minute onboarding session with a matchmaking professional, discounted services from partner companies and exclusive access to in-person events. Monthly memberships will be available starting at $199, ensuring a high-quality experience for all members. Directly working with a QUALITY matchmaker, dating coaching and concierge planning along with wellness and makeover services are provided a la carte for additional fees to non-members, too.

"We're democratizing matchmaking," explains Nick Rosen. "QUALITY makes bespoke matchmaking accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy and elite. Everyone deserves access to an elevated plane to find romantic partnership."

QUALITY: Date with Integrity is an innovative online matchmaking platform co-founded by Nick Rosen and Melissa Rosen. Combining advanced technology with personalized matchmaking services, QUALITY is dedicated to fostering authentic connections and reshaping the modern dating experience.

For more information, visit www.qualitytheapp.com .

