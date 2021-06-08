Sibme Announces Second Annual Virtual Learning Summit for School Leaders

The 2021 Virtual Summit, themed "Professional Learning that Sticks," comes after an unprecedented inaugural conference in June of 2020. As Dave Wakefield, CEO of Sibme, explains, "When the COVID-19 pandemic caused many national education conferences to shutter, we decided we could easily provide a virtual space for educators to gather and learn from one another." While the team at Sibme thought some customers would be interested in gathering together to share ideas on how to facilitate learning in a remote environment, "We had no idea how enthusiastic the response would be," Wakefield explains. The 2020 conference had nearly 3000 live and asynchronous attendees. Since the 2020 event, attendees have returned to sessions to interact with the 2020 learning content 2875 times.

TJ Hoffman, COO of Sibme, is confident that quality will be the most important aspect of this conference. "We're not interested in being just another virtual webinar. We're confident that we've recruited some of the best thinkers in education to share thoughts on how to help teachers adapt for the challenges to come. This year, more than ever, educators' time is precious, and we want to make sure that time is well spent." Sessions will be connected to themes of improving teacher collaboration, building collective teacher efficacy, and developing innovative teaching models to help address learning loss brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event also promises to be fun, with many opportunities to interact with other educators informally, including "edcamp" style sessions throughout the day, and "reflection casts" on social media (@sibmeapp) to share the most important lessons learned. Additionally, Sibme will give away prizes to the most engaged conference participants throughout the two-day event, including a trip for 2 to Tulum, Mexico, an Apple Watch, and an iPad, among other prizes. "We think the event should reward people for being actively engaged in learning," says Wakefield.

The Better Together Summit is being offered completely free of charge to schools. Educators interested in registering for the event should visit info.sibme.com/better-together to learn more and sign up. After the live conference on June 21-22, 2021, session recordings and accompanying materials will be available to all registrants for free for one year. Education companies HMH, Scholastic, Fullbloom, CirQlive, and the Principal Center are partnering with Sibme to host the event.

About Sibme

Sibme's mission is to impact student success by combining innovative, user-friendly technology solutions, implementation expertise, and ongoing support and partnership to connect educators and transform the way they learn and grow professionally. Sibme was founded in 2013 by David Wakefield, a Houston-area teacher. Since then, Sibme has helped thousands of current and future teachers in schools throughout the world. Sibme is proud to support the work of schools in major school districts and charter networks around the country. http://sibme.com/

