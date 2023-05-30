Siborg Establishes Support Centers in USA, Germany and China and Presents Award-Winning LCR-Reader Multimeters at Trade Shows in the US, Germany and Czech Republic

WATERLOO, ON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siborg Systems recently exhibited at several notable trade shows, including the December SMTA Silicon Valley Expo in Sunnyvale, the January APEX in San Diego, and the March Amper in Brno, Czech Republic, as well as ELTEFA in Stuttgart, Germany. These trade shows provided valuable opportunities for Siborg Systems to connect with potential customers, demonstrate their products, and expand their network of contacts.

The new contacts allowed Siborg Systems Inc. to expand its global presence by establishing support centers in the United States, Germany, and Shenzhen, China. This strategic move enables Siborg Systems to provide localized support and assistance to their customers in these regions.

As part of their continued efforts to reach out to the global market, Siborg Systems has upcoming trade show appearances planned. These include the MTA Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City, Electronica China in Shanghai, and ETE in Ho Chi Minh City, all scheduled to take place in July, followed by SBmicro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in September. These trade shows will offer further opportunities for Siborg Systems to showcase their LCR-Reader multimeters and establish new business connections.

Through their participation in these trade shows and the establishment of support centers, Siborg Systems is actively engaging with customers, providing localized assistance, and expanding their market presence in the United States, Germany, China, and beyond.

In 2014, Siborg Systems Inc. introduced the LCR-Reader digital multimeter family as a successor to their previously successful Smart Tweezers LCR-meter, which was initially introduced in 2005. This new family of multimeters included the affordable LCR-Reader device.

Recognizing the need for improved accuracy and test frequency, the company made significant advancements in 2017, leading to the development of LCR-Reader-MP. This revolutionary tweezer-meter featured 100 kHz test frequency and a remarkable basic accuracy of 0.1%. The LCR-Reader-MP was officially launched in 2018, offering enhanced accuracy and a range of essential features. These included AC/DC voltage and frequency measurements, diode and LED testing capabilities, a signal generator, and even a low-frequency oscilloscope. As a result, the LCR-Reader-MP earned its reputation as an All-in-One Multimeter, providing comprehensive functionality in a single device.

Continuing their progress, Siborg Systems Inc. embarked on a new project in 2019 aimed at developing a next-generation version of LCR-Reader-MP. This endeavor focused on reducing the size of the device and enhancing its performance. The culmination of these efforts came to fruition in 2020 with the release of the LCR-Reader-MPA.

The LCR-Reader-MPA proved to be a remarkable achievement and was honored with the esteemed Product of the Year 2020 Award by Plant Engineering Magazine. This accolade serves as a testament to the device's exceptional quality, innovation, and contribution to the field of engineering. With its compact design and improved capabilities, the LCR-Reader-MPA represents a significant advancement in the LCR-Reader product line.

Simultaneously, in 2020, a parallel project was initiated to create a device with an even higher frequency capability. The outcome of this endeavor is the recently launched LCR-Reader-R2. This new device stands out with its impressive test frequency of 250 kHz.

Notably, the LCR-Reader-R2 incorporates Analog Signature Analysis, a cutting-edge tool that enables comprehensive component testing, including in-circuit tests. This advanced feature enhances the device's capabilities and provides engineers and technicians with a modern and efficient solution for analyzing components.

With its heightened frequency range and the incorporation of Analog Signature Analysis, the LCR-Reader-R2 represents a significant advancement in the field of component testing and offers users an expanded range of possibilities for precise and thorough measurements.

