Sibros Launches SDV App Marketplace, Bringing Turnkey Connected Solutions to Automakers and Fleets

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026– Sibros, a global leader in Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) management solutions, today announced the launch of the Sibros Marketplace, a curated collection of SDV applications designed to help automakers, fleet operators, and mobility providers accelerate time-to-value from their vehicle data.

Available now at marketplace.sibros.tech , the Sibros Marketplace offers more than 50 connected applications across categories including battery health and energy management, diagnostics and service, compliance and regulatory reporting, fleet operations, safety and security, and consumer digital experiences. Each application is built on Sibros' Deep Connected Platform, enabling rapid deployment without custom integration work.

"Automakers and fleet operators are sitting on enormous amounts of vehicle data, but turning that data into business outcomes has historically required significant engineering investment and long development cycles," said Hemant Sikaria, Co-Founder and CEO of Sibros. "The Sibros Marketplace changes that equation. We're giving our customers a library of relevant applications they can deploy fast—whether they need to monitor battery degradation across a fleet, automate compliance reporting, or deliver an AI-powered experience to their customers."

Unlike horizontal cloud marketplaces or fleet-management-centric platforms, the Sibros Marketplace is purpose-built for the complexity of modern Software-Defined-Vehicles. Applications leverage Sibros' vehicle and cloud integration capabilities, including full-stack OTA updates, high-frequency data logging, edge computing, SOVD, remote commands, and cryptographic security.

Launch applications span the full vehicle lifecycle:

Battery & Energy: Battery Health Monitor, Charging Optimization, Range Truth Model, Thermal Event Early Warning

Battery Health Monitor, Charging Optimization, Range Truth Model, Thermal Event Early Warning Diagnostics & Service: Guided Diagnostics for EV/SDV, Predictive Service Intelligence, Remote SOVD Admin, Warranty Intelligence

Guided Diagnostics for EV/SDV, Predictive Service Intelligence, Remote SOVD Admin, Warranty Intelligence Compliance & Risk: Emissions & CARB Clean Truck Check, R155/R156 Cybersecurity Compliance, Crash & Claims Packet Automation

Emissions & CARB Clean Truck Check, R155/R156 Cybersecurity Compliance, Crash & Claims Packet Automation Fleet Operations: Location & Asset Tracking, Route Load Optimization, Uptime/Downtime Analyzer, Geofencing & Automation

Location & Asset Tracking, Route Load Optimization, Uptime/Downtime Analyzer, Geofencing & Automation Safety & Security: Sibros Armor Vehicle Security Operations Center, Driver Distraction & Drowsiness Detection, Stolen Vehicle Response

Sibros Armor Vehicle Security Operations Center, Driver Distraction & Drowsiness Detection, Stolen Vehicle Response Consumer Experience: Connected App & AI Concierge, Digital Key Administration, Feature Subscriptions, Driver Coaching & Rewards

The marketplace also provides a foundation for Sibros' partner ecosystem to bring specialized applications to market. Partners across cloud infrastructure, insurance, mapping, and automotive services can build on the Deep Connected Platform and distribute solutions to Sibros customers worldwide.

Sibros will be demonstrating the marketplace in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall private rooms during CES 2026. To request a meeting, visit get.sibros.tech/ces-2026.

About Sibros

Sibros is a global leader in Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) management solutions. Its Deep Connected Platform delivers full-vehicle OTA software updates, real-time data collection, predictive diagnostics, and AI-driven analytics, enabling automakers and EV brands to deliver intelligent, secure, and scalable digital vehicle services. For more information, visit sibros.tech.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0014V00001gaVd0QAE.

