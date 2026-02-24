Sicilia DOC Returns to the U.S. with Masterclasses and Festival Appearances

Throughout Winter and Spring 2026, the Consortium will engage U.S. audiences through educational masterclasses and high-profile food & wine festivals.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela vini DOC Sicilia , which oversees and safeguards the interests of producers within the Sicilia DOC designation, will return to the U.S. in Winter and Spring 2026 to present its wines to American audiences, highlighting their premium quality, refined character, and unique value to both trade and consumer audiences.

This year, the Consortium will kick off its U.S. activities by participating in several major consumer events nationwide. Sicilia DOC will return to the Charleston Food + Wine Festival in Charleston, SC, from Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8, where consumers will be able to sample wines from producers across the island. The Consortium will also be featured at the festival's popular Shucked event on March 5, which celebrates oysters and highlights the versatility of Sicilia DOC wines as ideal partners for seafood.

Sicilia DOC will then appear at the Boston Wine Expo in Boston, MA, from Saturday, March 7 through Sunday, March 8. During the Expo, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Sicilia DOC–organized masterclass, Sicily: A Winegrowing Continent, led by Jessica Sculley, Director of the Commonwealth Wine School.

The Consortium will conclude its consumer-facing events at the Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival in Pebble Beach, CA, where Sicilia DOC will be present from Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12.

Following these festivals, the Consortium will shift its focus to trade education, hosting a series of one-hour seminars led by Mark Guilladeau, Master Sommelier at the three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park. Each seminar will be followed by a one-hour standing reception featuring wines from a selection of Sicilia DOC producers.

Most of these educational sessions will take place on the West Coast, with stops in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, April 27; Denver, CO on Tuesday, April 28; and Dallas, TX on Thursday, April 30. The roadshow will conclude in New York City on Monday, May 4, with a walk-around tasting in Manhattan, featuring in-person participation from Sicilia DOC producers.

Consortium Director Camillo Pugliesi says: "This year's US initiatives are designed to elevate the presence of Sicilia DOC wines among key influencers in the American food and wine sectors. With the dedication of our producers and a carefully targeted strategy, we aim to showcase the distinctive character, premium quality, and refined elegance of our denomination. These events provide the perfect platform to cultivate meaningful, mutually rewarding connections with both the wine trade and discerning consumers. The U.S. market is essential for Sicilia DOC wines, and through these efforts, we seek to position our wines as a symbol of luxury and sophistication, securing a place at the forefront of enthusiasts' and industry leaders' minds."

Through this comprehensive series of events and educational initiatives, Sicilia DOC aims to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market while showcasing the exceptional quality, elegance, and heritage of Sicilian wines to both trade professionals and consumers. More details about Sicilia DOC's educational masterclasses will be shared shortly.

About Sicilia DOC

Established in 2011, the Consorzio di Tutela vini DOC Sicilia and its producers draw on centuries of winemaking heritage, honoring Sicily's past while shaping the future of viticulture on the island. Located at the crossroads of the Mediterranean, Sicily is a true mosaic of terroirs, cultures, and culinary traditions, vividly expressed through its remarkably diverse and distinctive wines. Sicilia DOC is dedicated to advancing quality-driven production and championing its native grape varieties, notably Nero d'Avola and Grillo, ensuring each bottle delivers an authentic expression of its place of origin. The Consortium is equally committed to sustainability, promoting this mission by encouraging producers to adhere to the industry-leading protocols in addition to those established by SOStain Sicilia, an even more stringent and entirely Sicilian sustainability certification, which provides growers with the knowledge and tools to embrace organic and environmentally responsible practices.

