Sicilian art critic Paolo Battaglia La Terra Borgese made possible to donate a portrait of founder Vincenzo Sellaro to the OSDIA

ROME, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Art Critic Paolo Battaglia la Terra Borgese, honorary member of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America has made possible the donation of a portrait of the founder of the oldest and most consolidated organization in support of US citizens of Italian descent. OSDIA "Capitolo di Roma" founder and president, Carmelo Cutuli, thanks him and all who made possible this friendship sign between Italian-Americans and their motherland.

The portrait of Dr. Vincenzo Sellaro painted by Sicilian painter Sergio Potenzano with the criticism document signed by Art Critic Paolo Battaglia La Terra Borgese will be permanently exhibited in the Washington DC National Headquarters of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

Vincenzo Sellaro, a Sicilian doctor native of Polizzi Generosa, emigrated to the United States at the beginning of XX century where he was the founder of the first Italian Hospital in America and later worked hard to bring together the many Fraternal Societies for Italians in America into one large organization which was called 'Ordine dei Figli d'Italia in America', today known as the Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, the oldest and most consolidated organization supporting American citizens of Italian descent.

The work of Potenzano, a 100x90 cm canvas made of acrylic, was donated, thanks to the interest of Mr. Battaglia La Terra Borgese, who also signed the critics, to the National Headquarters in Washington of this organization as a sign of deep friendship and gratitude from Motherland to their fellow countrymen who have sacrificed to abandon Italy, contributing to the growth of the United States of America as a Nation.

"I am very grateful that our OSDIA 'Capitolo di Roma'" – stated Carmelo Cutuli, founder and president of OSDIA 'Capitolo di Roma' #3002 - "the first territorial unit established outside the North American territory, in the 115 years since the foundation of OSDIA, has been able to contribute to this wonderful demonstration of friendship and gratitude to the Italian-American community. I want to thank in particular Siciian painter Sergio Potenzano and our honorary member Paolo Battaglia La Terra Borgese, who have made it possible."

"It is a great joy for me to have contributed" - said Art Critic Paolo Battaglia La Terra Borgese - "to make this gesture of friendship between the Italian-American community and Motherland possible. The founder of OSDIA, Sellaro, is remembered in New York with a statue placed in the neighborhood where he lived and worked. I felt it was my duty to bring from his land, Sicily, a corresponding tribute to such an important figure in the history of our compatriots on the other side of the Atlantic."

The painting was taken over by the American international courier UPS Italian partner Randazzo Srl, whose managing director Salvo Randazzo personally followed the various stages of the delicate transport to the final destination.

