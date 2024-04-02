Sicilian Natural Boxed Wine Brand, Alileo, Expands Line With the Launch of Smaller, More Portable 1.5L Format Boxed Wine

All Four of Alileo's Award-Winning Wines Will Be Available in the New "Juice Box" Size

GLOUCESTER, Mass., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alileo , a leading wine producer in the effort to shift the perception of boxed wine, has introduced a new smaller, more portable 1.5L format to its line of Sicilian natural boxed wines. The launch comes on the heels of Alileo's wines being named among the best boxed wines by media outlets such as VinePair , Food & Wine , Men's Journal and Decanter . All four of Alileo wine varietals, Zibibbo Macerato , Young Grillo , Syrah and Rosato Bronzato , will be available in the new format.

Alileo, a leading wine producer in the effort to shift the perception of boxed wine, has introduced a new smaller, more portable 1.5L format to its line of Sicilian natural boxed wines. The launch comes on the heels of Alileo’s wines being named among the best boxed wines by media outlets such as VinePair, Food & Wine, Men’s Journal and Decanter. All four of Alileo wine varietals, Zibibbo Macerato, Young Grillo, Syrah and Rosato Bronzato, will be available in the new format.

"Since launching in late 2022, we've had such success with our 3L box, which holds four bottles of our delicious wine. With the interest and accolades the wine has received, we knew it was time to bring a smaller 'wine juice box' size to market as a way to introduce more people to the brand," said Antonio Bertone, co-founder of Alileo. "A family endeavor, we started Alileo to pay homage to our family's Sicilian roots. In partnership with my cousin in Sicily, we've created fantastic natural wines and are thrilled for more people to enjoy it with family and friends."

With a focus on sustainability and environmental friendliness, Alileo chose the bag-in-box format because it is lighter to ship than traditional glass bottles, which results in lower transport emissions and a smaller carbon footprint. Alileo follows strict vinification guidelines that include the organic cultivating of the vineyards for grape production, manually harvesting and selecting the grapes, using spontaneous fermentation without added yeast and daily fermentation maintenance to ensure that the wine is 100% natural and unfiltered.

The alternative packaging and organic viticulture method also ensures that the wine stays fresher longer - a full 30 days from first opening. All of the wines are gluten-free, sugar-free and non-GMO. Each 1.5L box is equivalent to two standard bottles of wine and retails at $19.99.

Alileo is available online and ships to 41 states via www.alileowines.com . Alileo can also be purchased in fine wine retailers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

About Alileo

Alileo is a Sicilian natural boxed wine brand. Founded by Antonio Bertone and Alexandra Drane. Alileo is produced in partnership with Bertone's family in Sicily and imported to the United States. Their bag-in-box natural wines are made using traditional methods with varietals from the West Coast of Sicily. Alileo was awarded three medals by the Decanter World Wine Awards 2023, the world's leading wine competition. Alileo were awarded silver for the Syrah and bronze for the Young Grillo and Rosato Bronzato. For more information, visit www.alileowines.com .

SOURCE Alileo