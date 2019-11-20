Sicilian Quality Wines from Cantine Europa Showcase at PLMA Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantine Europa participated for the first time at the Private Label Trade Show (PLMA) in Chicago, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The participation, held within the Italian Trade Commission (ICE) area – booth F1735 – has benefited of co-financing from the European Union OCM Program.

Cantine Europa Sicilian Wines

More than 1,500 companies from over 55 countries have exhibited their products, including 30 international pavilions. For more than 35 years, PLMA's annual U.S. Private Label Trade Show has been the industry event of the year giving access to the growing private label market in the U.S. and Canada. Exhibitors ranged from small and medium-size companies to well-known national brand makers who also supply store brands.

Cantine Europa is a cooperative of wine growers established in Sicily in 1962. Nowadays, it can count up on more than 2,000 partners, 4,500 hectares of vineyards spread in three provinces (Trapani, Agrigento and Palermo), 500,000 hl of wine produced every year. The winery is the perfect partner for North American chain stores and retails that are looking for a wide range of wine products with an high standard and constant quality over time.

Cantine Europa showcased the best of its production through its' three lines of labels:

Eughenes is the historic brand of Cantine Europa and has always distinguished its best wines. Wines with a unique, distinguishable and authentic character. Sincere interpreters of the Sicilian winery best values.

is the historic brand of Cantine Europa and has always distinguished its best wines. Wines with a unique, distinguishable and authentic character. Sincere interpreters of the Sicilian winery best values. Sensale is the line of wines made from grapes grown under certified organic farming. This line has been created in order to demonstrate the ever-increasing attention of the winemakers of Cantine Europa for the production of grapes in strict respect for the environment.

is the line of wines made from grapes grown under certified organic farming. This line has been created in order to demonstrate the ever-increasing attention of the winemakers of Cantine Europa for the production of grapes in strict respect for the environment. The Roceno wines, made exclusively from Sicilian grapes, are the best possible combination of authenticity and pleasantness, simplicity and tradition, modern taste and typicality. They are the surprising result of careful and scrupulous production choices.

During the event it was possible to taste the wines and get information from the staff.

