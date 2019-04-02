SickKids Foundation Named Official Charity Beneficiary of 2019 CP Women's Open

Through its CP Has Heart program, CP will once again make a substantial donation to the host community of Canada's National Open Golf Championship by supporting local paediatric care. CP will encourage further support for paediatric cardiac research and care by working with SickKids on additional fundraising initiatives whereby they will match donations made from the community.

"CP is elated to be working with SickKids Foundation through the 2019 CP Women Open," said CP's President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Creel. "This is a natural partnership as CP is focused on giving back through our community investment program, CP Has Heart, and SickKids Foundation is focused on helping young hearts across Ontario – a province that has been integral to our network for more than 130 years."

This year, CP will be working with Kyle Hayhoe, a child ambassador for SickKids Foundation. Kyle was cared for at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) for four months after he was diagnosed with a hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy at only seven weeks old and required a heart transplant. Now, when Kyle isn't attending his regular check-ups with the heart transplant, respiratory and nephrology teams at SickKids, he can be found on the golf course perfecting his swing.

Funds raised through the CP Women's Open will go towards renovating a Cardiac Operating Suite at SickKids. In addition, CP is also proud to support our tournament host community this year. CP will make a donation of $250,000 to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ont. to support paediatric cardiac care.

"We appreciate the generous support of the community and are extremely grateful to our partners CP, Golf Canada and the CP Women's Open," said SickKids Foundation CEO, Ted Garrard. "Funds raised through this partnership will help continue to advance cardiac care that will deliver better outcomes for our patients who come from all across Canada, for many years to come."

In the five years of CP's title sponsorship of the CP Women's Open, $8.5 million has been raised to support children's heart health in Canada. This will mark the third time in six years southern Ontario has hosted the CP Women's Open resulting in more than $3.3 million dollars invested in London (2014 - $1.3 million) and Ottawa (2016 - $2 million)

"I can't say enough about the incredible work CP does through the CP Has Heart campaign – they are an absolute terrific partner who are helping to make a meaningful impact in the lives of countless Canadians," said Golf Canada's CEO, Laurence Applebaum. "Tournament week will be a fantastic showcase of world-class golf and charitable giving in support of SickKids Foundation."

In 2018, Brooke Henderson became the first Canadian to win the country's National Open Championship in 45 years, shooting 65 in the final-round for a four-stroke victory at the CP Women's Open in Regina, Sask. Jocelyne Bourassa was the last Canadian to win the event, when she was crowned Canadian champion in 1973.

"On behalf of all Canadian golf fans, I'm eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see Canadian golf superstar Brooke Henderson defend her title," added Applebaum.

This is the first time the Greater Toronto Area will play host to a major LPGA Tour event since 2001, when the event was held at Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham. The 2019 CP Women's Open will run August 19-25, 2019 at Magna Golf Club in Aurora. Tickets and corporate hosting are available for purchase at www.cpwomensopen.com.

ABOUT CANADIAN PACIFIC

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

ABOUT CP HAS HEART

At CP, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CP Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $16 million to help improve the heart health of men, women and children across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on www.cpr.ca or @CPhasHeart.

ABOUT THE 2019 CP WOMEN'S OPEN

The stars of the LPGA Tour will challenge for the CP Women's Open from August 19-25, 2019 at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ont. The CP Women's Open is proud to name the SickKids Foundation as the official tournament charity for 2019. Funds raised will be dedicated to paediatric cardiology space as well as specialized equipment and are being matched by CP through its CP Has Heart community program. The CP Women's Open, Canada's National Women's Open Golf Championship, is proudly sponsored by CP, RBC, Steam Whistle, Levelwear, The Glenlivet, Golf Town and the Government of Canada. For information on volunteer opportunities, tickets or corporate hospitality, visit www.cpwomensopen.com, or call 1-866-571-5742.

ABOUT GOLF CANADA

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing over 319,000 golfers at more than 1,400 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to grow participation, excellence and passion in the sport while upholding the integrity and traditions of the game. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our goal is to be relevant to and respected by all Canadian golf enthusiasts from coast to coast. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

ABOUT SICKKIDS FOUNDATION

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, and as a result of a record-breaking year in fundraising, SickKids Foundation generated an unprecedented $146.3 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit sickkidsfoundation.com.

ABOUT SOUTHLAKE REGIONAL HEALTH CENTRE FOUNDATION

Since the inception of Southlake Foundation in 1980, more than $100 million dollars has been raised in support of Southlake Regional Health Centre. Working with members of the community, hundreds of volunteers, the Southlake Family and our incredible donors, Southlake Foundation will continue to support life-saving medical equipment, infrastructure upgrades and expansions, patient programs and staff education, all for the goal of providing leading-edge care for patients and families, close to home. For more information visit: www.southlakefoundation.ca

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

Related Links

www.cpr.ca

