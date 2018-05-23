Sickle Cell Anemia: Global Drug Market Outlook to 2024 - A $350 Million Market Opportunity

The report provides an insight into the current scenario of the sickle cell market around key regions of the world. The report provides an in depth analysis of the market with respect to market size, trends and latest market dynamics that might impact the future of the sickle cell market. A detailed cost analysis of therapeutics, growing demand for related therapeutics and several key details have been highlighted to gain an effective insight into the future projections and forecast of the lucrative market.



In spite of years of research, there is no known cure for sickle cell anemia. Fortunately, it has been observed that a combination of certain therapeutics along with antibiotics and vitamins has an enhanced efficacy in increasing the longevity and survival of patients, thus leading to the emergence of the sickle cell anemia therapeutics market.



Medications like antibiotics, antimetabolites, analgesics, vaccines and folic acids are the key therapeutics that contributes to more than 50% of the global market size followed by blood transfusion. Further, modern therapeutic methods like gene therapy and bone marrow transplant have also entered the segment in recent years, which currently contributes to a significant market size in the developed region of the world due to their exorbitant cost.



Market trends indicate that the entry of gene therapy and bone marrow transplant are bound to enhance the market growth in the coming years due to their high efficacy in treating sickle cell anemia. Research shows that bone marrow transplant can successfully be applied to treat sickle cell anemia completely along with gene therapy, which is also being considered as a potential cell therapy technique of the future. This discovery has garnered immense attention to the sickle cell therapy market segment globally.



It is evident that the growth of the sickle cell therapy market will indirectly impact the growth of other related market such as the immunosuppressant market, vaccine market, antimetabolites market and vitamin and antibiotic market. Among these, the immunosuppressant market is anticipated to show maximum growth in revenue, owing to the growth of the global sickle cell market.



Sickle cell anemia has been found to be a widely prevalent clinical indication in the African subcontinent with annual incidence being much higher than anywhere else in the world. However, when it comes to the market size, North America takes the lead with close to 40% of the global market size, followed by Europe. This is due to the region's better accessibility to healthcare and infrastructure. Nonetheless, the rapid increase in the population during the forecast period in the Asia-pacific region is bound to make it the burgeoning market of the future.

Report Highlights

Sickle Cell Disease Market Opportunity More Than US$ 350 Million

Price, Dosage & Sales Analysis of Key Drugs

Global Sickle Cell Anemia Drug Clinical Pipeline by Company & Phase

Global Sickle Cell Anemia Drug Clinical Pipeline: 40 Drugs

Marketed Sickle Cell Anemia Drugs: 4 Drugs

Future Aspects of Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

Key Topics Covered



1. Sickle Cell Anemia - An Inherited Blood Disorder

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Signs & Symptoms of Sickle Cell Anemia

1.1.2 Types of Sickle Cell Disease

1.2 Antiquity of Sickle Cell Disease



2. Genetics & Diagnostics of Sickle Cell Disease

2.1 Genetic Mutations

2.2 Diagnostic Approaches for Sickle Cell Disease

2.2.1 Blood Test

2.2.2 Prenatal Testing

2.2.3 Newborn Screening

2.3 Cost Analysis of Sickle Cell Disease Diagnosis



3. Management Strategies for Sickle Cell Disease Treatment - Cost Analysis

3.1 Medication Methods

3.2 Transfusion

3.3 Bone Marrow Transplant



4. Total Annual Cost for Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

4.1 Fees for Hospitalization, Emergency Department & Professional Fees

4.2 Annual Fees for the care of an Adult Patient with Sickle Cell Disease



5. Advance Research for Treatment of Sickle Cell Anemia Disease

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Umbilical Cord Blood Transplant

5.3 Gene Therapy



6. Sickle Cell Anemia - Drug & Treatment Cost Analysis

6.1 Glutamine (Endari)

6.2 Hydroxycarbamide (Droxia, Hydrea)

6.3 Nicosan (Niprisan or Nix-0699)

6.4 Ibuprofen



7. Market Analysis of Sickle Cell Disease

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sickle Cell Disease Market Size



8. Global Sickle Cell Anemia Drug Market Dynamics

8.1 Favorable Parameters

8.2 Challenges



9. Future Aspects of Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market



10. Global Sickle Cell Anemia Drug Clinical Pipeline by Company & Phase

10.1 Sickle Cell Anemia Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview

10.2 Research

10.3 Preclinical

10.4 Phase-I

10.5 Phase-I/II

10.6 Phase-II

10.7 Phase-III



11. Marketed Sickle Cell Anemia Drug Clinical Insight

11.1 Glutamine (Endari & NutreStore)

11.2 Hydroxycarbamide (Siklos)

11.3 Hydroxycarbamide (Droxia, Hydrea, Litalir & OncoCarbide)

11.4 Nix 0699 (Hemoxin, Nicosan & Niprisan)



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 BioMarin

12.2 Bluebird Bio Bluebird Bio

12.3 DeuteRx

12.4 Emmaus Medical

12.5 Gamida Cell

12.6 Global Blood Therapeutics

12.7 GlycoMimetics

12.8 Modus Therapeutics

12.9 Pfizer

12.10 Sancilio Pharmaceuticals

12.11 Sangamo Biosciences



