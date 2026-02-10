SickScience Launches at Ulta Beauty, Bringing Clinically-Driven Biotech Beauty to a National Retail Stage

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SickScience, the biotech beauty brand redefining results-driven skincare, scalp, and body care, announces its official launch at Ulta Beauty, marking a major milestone in the brand's rapid growth and expanding national footprint. The brand is now available online at Ulta.com and will rollout in 757 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide beginning February 22, 2026.

SickScience Products

Bridging clinical science and skincare, SickScience applies biohacking and biotechnology innovation to deliver cellular regeneration through its proprietary NX35™ Exosome Technology — a 100% vegan, plant-based system that mimics the body's cellular communication to target repair and renewal at the molecular level.

Coming at a moment of rapid acceleration for SickScience, the partnership underscores the brand's growing influence within the prestige and wellness-adjacent beauty space. As Ulta Beauty continues to expand and deepen its commitment to wellness-forward skin care brands, the launch highlights a shared focus on science-backed innovation, efficacy, and long-term consumer results. The Ulta Beauty launch introduces customers to SickScience's core philosophy: high science distilled into effective, consumer-friendly biotech formulas.

"At SickScience, we believe beauty should work smarter," said Dr. Merve Yildirim, co-founder of SickScience. "We're so excited to be working with Ulta Beauty which allows us a space to educate and engage with consumers in a face-to-face way for the first time." Dr. Polen Koçak, co-founder, adds, "Launching with Ulta Beauty allows us to interact with a highly engaged beauty consumer who is actively seeking innovation, efficacy, and transparency. This partnership marks a pivotal step in making high-performance biotech beauty more accessible than ever."

Ulta Beauty shoppers will have access to SickScience's best-selling and editor-favorite formulas, including:

NetWork Rich Concentrated Serum , $74 – Originally developed to support wound healing, this gentle yet powerful serum leverages NX35™ , the brand's proprietary plant exosome technology, to boost the skin's natural repair systems. NetWork delivers multi-dimensional results: smoother texture, reduced wrinkles, refined pores, and long-lasting hydration.

– Originally developed to support wound healing, this gentle yet powerful serum leverages , the brand's proprietary plant exosome technology, to boost the skin's natural repair systems. NetWork delivers multi-dimensional results: smoother texture, reduced wrinkles, refined pores, and long-lasting hydration. ShapeShift Advanced Jaw & Neck Firming Serum , $64 – ShapeShift is a gel-serum that works at the molecular level to help naturally reveal a more sculpted jawline and a visibly lifted, tighter neck in just 2-8 weeks.

– ShapeShift is a gel-serum that works at the molecular level to help naturally reveal a more sculpted jawline and a visibly lifted, tighter neck in just 2-8 weeks. PowerCycle Scalp Treatment Serum , $64 – A liquid-serum that works at the molecular level to support hair growth, assist stronger hair structure, help maintain hair-bonding keratin levels, and improve tensile strength. It is clinically proven to reduce shedding and improve density in just 4 weeks.

– A liquid-serum that works at the molecular level to support hair growth, assist stronger hair structure, help maintain hair-bonding keratin levels, and improve tensile strength. It is clinically proven to reduce shedding and improve density in just 4 weeks. DropOff Body Sculpting Serum, $52 – This serum helps smooth, tone, and visibly firm while improving elasticity and texture. Dropoff is clinically proven to minimize the look of stretch marks and cellulite, leaving skin stronger, more supple, and more radiant in 8 weeks.

Each SickScience formula is developed with a focus on measurable outcomes, leveraging cutting-edge actives and proprietary technologies designed to optimize skin, scalp, and body performance over time. This expansion is perfectly aligned with Ulta Beauty's mission of celebrating longevity with skin care enthusiasts.

"Skin care is one of our most dynamic categories, driven by guests who are highly engaged and eager to explore clinically backed solutions to meet their goals," said Lisa Tamburello, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "Derm-founded and medical-grade skincare is resonating more than ever because it offers proven results in a way that feels inclusive, approachable and driven by potent ingredients that are highly effective. SickScience embodies that balance, and we're thrilled to welcome a brand that makes science-led skincare accessible to our Ulta Beauty community and beyond."

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Foundation: [email protected]

About SickScience

Biotech Beauty. Cellular Intelligence. Real Results. SickScience is a biotech beauty brand founded by molecular scientists Dr. Polen Koçak and Dr. Merve Yildirim, born from over a decade of regenerative medicine and cancer research following Merve's mother's cancer diagnosis. Bridging clinical science and skincare, the brand applies biohacking and biotechnology innovation to deliver cellular regeneration through its proprietary NX35™ Exosome Technology—a 100% vegan, plant-based system that mimics the body's cellular communication to target repair and renewal at the molecular level.

