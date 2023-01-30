SICO® Incorporated Announces Passing of Executive Chairman, Harold Wilson

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SICO® Incorporated has announced that on Tuesday, January 24th, our Executive Chairman, Harold (Hal) Wilson passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

Hal was passionate about SICO and spent his entire life dedicated to the company's success. Through the years, Hal worked his way through nearly every position in the company from serving in accounting to purchasing to being the company's first regional sales manager. He was promoted to President in 1977, then to CEO in 1990. During his tenure, he was instrumental in accelerating product innovation while expanding the company's global reach.

Hal was devoted to his employees and viewed them as family. He developed a company culture of inclusion and fostered loyalty. He was inquisitive and personable and enjoyed learning from others. He spent a significant part of his adult life traveling and embraced meeting new people while experiencing new cultures. He particularly enjoyed visiting our global business units. Hal's genuine and caring personality will live on.

About SICO Incorporated

SICO® is the global leader in mobile folding and rolling, space efficient products that help customers optimize their use of space. The detailed engineering and superior manufacturing that goes into every SICO® product is supported by a strong warranty program and excellent customer service. In addition to mobile folding cafeteria tables, SICO® manufactures and sells portable dance floors, catering tables, room service tables, food warmers, luggage carts, mobile buffet stations, portable stages, choral risers, mobile sleepers, crowd barriers and wallbed systems. SICO Incorporated is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA with additional offices in Europe, Asia and Australia.

