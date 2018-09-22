Sicoya Signs Agreement to Build Silicon Photonics Packaging Factory in China

The operations located in Tianjin will serve the Chinese market and will manufacture transceivers and engines for the 5G wireless fronthaul and 100G/400G Ethernet based datacenter application utilizing Sicoya's monolithically integrated Silicon Photonics chips.

The double-digit compound growth of the optoelectronic market in China remains stable and revenues of some of the datacenter equipment suppliers in China grew 50-100% in 2018 and domestic 5G deployments will generate large contracts to the Chinese equipment suppliers according to recent research by Lightcounting.

"The Chinese Market is very important for Sicoya and customer require local manufacturing and services at scale," said Dr. Sven Otte, CEO of Sicoya.

International customers in the US or Europe will be served out of both the factory in Tianjin and complementary out of the factory in Berlin, Germany. "We need to stay flexible with respect to the installed capacity of the two factories," said Peter Neumann VP of Operations at Sicoya. "In the past the industry tended to consolidate operations in one place to gain scale and utilization of overhead cost but today staying flexible and being able to react quickly to changes in the political environment becomes a key asset that customers appreciate," he continuous.

About Sicoya:

Sicoya develops the world's most highly integrated Silicon Photonic solutions which blend traditional CMOS processing and optical components in a single chip. This approach reduces power, size, and cost for our network equipment vendor, hyperscale datacenter, and telecom service provider customers. Sicoya is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and was founded in 2015. For more information, visit www.sicoya.com.

Disclaimer. Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Sicoya does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Sicoya and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with it.

