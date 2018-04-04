SID and DSCC Announce Display Week Investor Conference Agenda and Speaker Line-Up - 20+ Companies Discussing Investment Opportunities in OLEDs, MicroLEDs and New Materials

The Display Week Investors Conference is a unique event where buy-side, sell-side and private investors and industry professionals will gather together in a single event to learn about cutting-edge advancements from CEOs at both private and public companies. Attendees will also hear from market analysts, financial analysts, investment bankers, private equity firms and venture capital investors on what display investments they believe are most promising.

According to SID's Marketing Chair, Sri Peruvemba, "Our annual investor conference is aimed at giving those that need funding along with those that are looking to invest in this dynamic industry, the prime opportunity to share ideas and network. This year's event will be no exception with over 20 speakers and numerous networking opportunities."

Companies participating include:

Amorphyx

Applied Materials

Applied Ventures

Ares Materials

CLEARInk Displays

Cowen & Company

Cynora

Display Supply Chain Consultants

FlexEnable

Intel Capital

Kyulux

M Ventures

Nanosys

OTI Lumionics

Pierpoint Capital

PixelDisplay

PlayNitride

Roth Capital

Solip Technology

Susquehanna International Group

According to DSCC CEO Ross Young, "By putting venture capitalists, sell-side and industry analysts, investment bankers and private equity investors on multiple panels this year, we believe we have enhanced this year's event which will also feature presentations from 12 private and public companies representing different layers of the display supply chain. These companies are raising capital to commercialize new technologies that solve existing challenges and/or enable new products and markets, representing potentially lucrative opportunities to investors. These companies have a strong focus on improving performance, lowering cost and enhancing functionality in OLEDs, MicroLEDs and LCDs, and have the potential for significant disruption."

Each private company presenting will have their own exhibit table and there will be ample time for questions and networking after each session. There will also be a reception from 5:30 – 7:00PM following the event. This event is sponsored by Applied Materials. For the complete agenda, please visit here.

Qualified buy-side investors, venture capitalists and private equity firms can register at a discount. Please contact Dustin@displaysupplychain or 832-451-4909 for more information.

About Display Week 2018

The 55th SID International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, or Display Week 2018, will take place May 20-25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Display Week is the premier gathering of system integrators, designers, consumers, scientists, engineers and manufacturers in the field of electronic information displays. For more information on Display Week 2018, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (#DisplayWeek18), Instagram @siddisplayweek or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About DSCC

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the US, China, Japan and Korea. DSCC can be found on the web at www.displaysupplychain.com or 832-451-4909.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the display industry. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display technology, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org

