SID MASHBURN AND ANN MASHBURN OPEN ON MADISON AVENUE

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann and Sid Mashburn reopened the doors of their newly renovated and carefully curated Mashburn store on Madison Avenue on Thursday, August 3. The New York location is particularly meaningful to the husband-and-wife duo, who first met in New York City and established respective careers in fashion - Ann at Condé Nast, later a stylist at J. Crew, and Sid as a designer at Ralph Lauren. They moved to Atlanta, Georgia to open their first store in 2007. Sixteen years later, they are back in the city where it all began.

The store is located at 926 Madison Avenue, at the southwest corner of Madison Avenue and 74th Street on Manhattan's Upper East Side. While it shares a single entrance, the store is divided between the Sid Mashburn men's brand and the Ann Mashburn women's brand. The 3,000-square-foot space has a modern yet traditional custom architectural design and bespoke interiors that reflect the brand's chic, welcoming, and relaxed aesthetic.

"We lived in New York for 15 years together and nothing could be more iconic than a shop on Madison Avenue, the perfect neighborhood blend of commerce and residential — the city has been one of our top e-commerce markets from the very beginning and we were just waiting for the right spot to open up. We are thrilled to have a permanent location in New York and now that our renovation is complete, it feels like a true reflection of our style." Ann and Sid Mashburn

The Sid Mashburn men's side has a more masculine feel, with whale grey custom millwork, a Joola 3000SC Pro tournament ping pong table, vinyl records on a Rega turntable, and vintage Turkish kilim rugs.

The Sid Mashburn brand designs and creates tailored clothing, shirting, sportswear, neckwear, shoes, small leather goods, and accessories. Additionally, the store offers Edward Green footwear, Tretorn & Diadora sneakers, PT01 trousers, Allyn Scura eyewear, Junghans and Timex watches, Laguiole knives, Saphir shoe care, Wm Brown and Monocle magazines, and Musgo Real grooming. The shop also offers made-to-measure shirts and tailored clothing, with an in-house Master Tailor for alterations and custom work.

"This is our smallest Mashburn store, but we still think it's got everything you need. We like to be a one-stop shop. I tend to say that you don't need a lot of choices, you just need the right choices." Sid Mashburn

The Ann Mashburn women's side of the store acts as a feminine complement, brighter and airier with white fixtures, zebra skin rugs, and a favorite blue toile enveloping the cash wrap.

The Ann Mashburn brand offers its own shirting, dresses, sweaters, skirts, shoes, handbags, small leather goods, and jewelry. A curated assortment of Ann's favorite outside brands includes A.P.C., Aspesi, and Harris Wharf apparel; Lizzie Fortunato, Of Rare Origin, and Aurelie Bidermann jewelry; K. Jacques and Castañer footwear; and Vintner's Daughter skincare.

As in their five other locations, both sides are tied together with the brand's signature wall-to-wall sisal flooring, unlacquered brass accents, inspirational mood boards with personal mementos, and a mix of antiques and modern furniture. The space is a true reflection of Sid's & Ann's history, shared aesthetic, and sense of hospitality.

"We're always trying to evoke the feeling you get when you walk into someone's home and feel incredibly welcomed. We want our New York shop to feel like an unexpected delight - an escape from the busy city and a friendly place to discover something new." Ann Mashburn

In addition to their New York City store, Mashburn has locations in Atlanta, GA; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; and Washington D.C., with a Sid Mashburn shop location in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.shopmashburn.com .

About Sid & Ann Mashburn

After spending their career in fashion – Sid, as a Designer for J. Crew, Ralph Lauren and Lands' End and Ann as a Fashion Editor for Condé Nast – the couple & their five daughters moved to Atlanta in 2007, and opened a single men's shop, Sid Mashburn on the West Side of Atlanta. The concept was simple: a combination of Sid's own designed-and-produced tailored clothing, sportswear, footwear, and accessories, with a direct-to-consumer business model, all in a space designed to feel as welcoming as possible. In 2010, they expanded the business with Ann Mashburn, a full women's line and shop, followed by the launch of e-commerce sites in 2011 to serve the brand's ever-expanding customer base. Since then, the couple have opened shops in Houston, Georgetown, and Dallas, with a men's-only shop in Los Angeles. Both Esquire and GQ have named Sid Mashburn "The best men's store in America" and Vogue has called Ann Mashburn "The best of everything in one place." For more information, visit www.shopmashburn.com

