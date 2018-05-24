SID Names Display Week 2018 Best-in-Show And I-Zone Winners

The Best in Show awards honor the most significant advances in display technology and systems, products, prototypes and manufacturing processes presented by exhibitors at Display Week. Winners are chosen for their ability to generate excitement within the display industry, along with the general public, global media and analyst communities. This year's winners were selected from more than 200 exhibitors. The exhibits will remain open today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST.

Small Exhibit Category

Ares Materials for its laser-free lift-off technology (Booth #1205)

Medium Exhibit Category

AU Optronics for its multiple advanced display technologies, including microLED (Booth #241)

Large Exhibit Category:

Tianma for its HDR LCD for mobile applications (Booth #1005)

Visionox for its multiple innovative applications using flexible OLED displays (Booth #945)

The popular I-Zone, sponsored by E Ink (Booth #521), returned for its seventh year, showcasing live demonstrations of emerging best-in-class display and related technologies that will be integrated into next-generation products.

This year's "Best Prototype" winner is Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (I-Zone #16), which developed a 250-pixel-per-inch (ppi) active-matrix field-sequential color-display panel based on electrically suppressed helix ferroelectric liquid crystal (FLC). FLC's fast response time of 10 microseconds under low voltage of 6.67V/micron enables field sequential color display operation with a 60-Hz frame rate and 360-Hz FLC driving frequency.

Additional honoree awards were given to:

Dimenco (I-Zone #3) for its glasses-free 2D to 3D switchable displays, created by applying lenticular lenses on top of an LC display

Hong Kong Jade Bird Display (I-Zone #15) for its active-matrix microLED display with 5,000 pixels per inch and over 1 million nits of brightness

PlayNitride, Inc. (I-Zone #33) for utilizing its PixeLED display technology to build a transparent display with an innovative and unique process to transfer RGB microLEDs onto a pixel

XTPL SA (I-Zone #46) for its innovative materials process that can print electrodes several hundred times thinner than a human hair, with conductive lines as thin as 100nm

In addition to the awards ceremony, this year's luncheon featured David Yu, senior graphics software engineer with Pixar Animation Studios, who spoke on "Real-Time Graphics at Pixar for Animated Feature Film Production." Lude's talk examined some of the latest animation techniques in use at Pixar and how those techniques fit into the past, present, and future of real-time graphics technology.

