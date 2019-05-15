SID Reveals Display Week 2019 I-Zone Winners

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) announced the winners of the I-Zone (Innovation Zone) at its 56th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2019, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. taking place this week (May 12-17). Thousands from across the world are receiving a sneak peek at new products that will be hitting the shelves both in the US and internationally within the next few years as it pertains to displays.

The I-Zone winners honor the most significant advances in display technology and systems, products, prototypes and manufacturing processes presented by exhibitors at Display Week. Winners are chosen for their ability to generate excitement within the display industry, along with the general public, global media and analyst communities. This year's winners were selected from more than 250 exhibitors.

The following are this year's I-Zone winners:

Best Prototype

Holst Centre for its highly transparent, thin-film biometric scanner integrated on top of a flat-panel display (Booth #240/15)

Honorees

Boréas Technologies for its low-power, multi-frequency haptic driver architecture suitable for mobile devices (Booth # 1840/28)



for its low-power, multi-frequency haptic driver architecture suitable for mobile devices (Booth # 1840/28) LPKF Laser & Electronics AG for its novel laser-etching process enabling foldable display substrates (Booth #240/9)



for its novel laser-etching process enabling foldable display substrates (Booth #240/9) Sonavi Labs for its digital stethoscope with a unique integration of low-power display and touch technology with global life-changing implications (Booth #240/2)



for its digital stethoscope with a unique integration of low-power display and touch technology with global life-changing implications (Booth #240/2) TouchNetix, Ltd. for its commercialization of multifunction IC that includes capacitive touch, force sensing, and haptic feedback (Booth #240/4)

At Display Week 2019, the Society for Information Display provides a forum for live demonstrations of emerging information display technologies and related areas in the main Exhibit Hall. The I-Zone showcases the cutting-edge demos and prototypes that will lead to the products of tomorrow.

The I-Zone offers start-up companies space to demonstrate their prototypes or other hardware demo units for three days free of charge at the premier display exhibition in North America, and gives attendees a chance to view best-in-class emerging information display technologies in a dedicated area on the show floor.

"SID would like to congratulate all I-Zone winners for their commitment to advancing the display industry technology," said Helge Seetzen, president of The Society for Information Display (SID). "The electronic information display industry has seen more change in the last decade than in the last 50 years, contributing to the event's ongoing international appeal; and each year, it is challenging to select the winners as there is so much competition."

