SID Reveals Display Week 2020 I-Zone Winners

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) announced today the winners of the I-Zone (Innovation Zone) at its 57th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2020. The all-virtual event, hosted by SID, is being held Aug. 3-7 where display enthusiasts from across the world are receiving a sneak peek at new products that will hit the shelves both in the US and internationally within the next few years.

The I-Zone winners honor the most significant advances in display technology and systems, products, prototypes and manufacturing processes presented by exhibitors at Display Week. Winners are chosen for their ability to generate excitement among hundreds of exhibits, within the display industry, along with the general public, global media and analyst communities.

The following are this year's I-Zone winners:

Best Prototype

Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (Giga KOREA foundation) for its demonstration of innovative 1-micron TFT pixel design on glass for holographic display applications.

Honorees

CREAL for its light-field augmented-reality glasses.

for its light-field augmented-reality glasses. Scrona AG for its NanoDrip additive printing process technology.

for its NanoDrip additive printing process technology. NS Nanotech for its NanoLED technology.

At Display Week 2020, SID provides a forum for live demonstrations of emerging information display technologies and related areas in the main Exhibit Hall. The I-Zone showcases the cutting-edge demos and prototypes that will lead to the products of tomorrow.

"On behalf of SID and the I-Zone committee, it gives me great pleasure to congratulate all the 2020 I-Zone winners for their innovation in advancing the display industry technology," said Harit Doshi, CEO of Omniply and Chair of I-Zone and the DW20 Exhibition. "For the past decade, I-Zone has been a showcase for innovative technologies that will shape the future of the display industry. This is the first time that we have had an all virtual I-Zone due to the pandemic and it is good to see that innovation is still thriving in the display industry at these young companies and universities."

The I-Zone offers start-up companies space to demonstrate their prototypes or other hardware demo units for three days free of charge at the premier display exhibition in North America, and gives attendees a chance to view best-in-class emerging information display technologies in a dedicated area on the show floor.

For information about exhibiting at Display Week 2021:

About Display Week 2020

The 57th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), began on Aug. 3, and concludes tomorrow, Aug. 7, as an all-virtual event. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2020), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org .

SOURCE SID

Related Links

http://www.sid.org

