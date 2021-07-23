SID Unveils Information Display Measurements Standard Update

SID President Takatoshi Tsujimura stated: "Display technology has advanced significantly over the last decade, and the new IDMS v1.1 will enable measurement and characterization of displays that utilize the latest technology. ICDM is an important part of SID, chartered under SID's Definitions and Standards Committee. As IDMS is the world's most popular guide for making display measurements, SID is proud to have supported the team of dedicated volunteers who have made publication of IDMS v1.1 possible. On behalf of the SID Executive Board, we offer congratulations and appreciation to ICDM for this achievement."

Paul Boynton, outgoing ICDM Chair, said: "Experts from across the display field have worked tirelessly to prepare IDMS v1.1. There are over 250 pages of new content covering areas such as color capability characterization, high dynamic range displays, new temporal methods, and more than 100 pages on evaluation methods of near-eye displays for AR and VR. Prior content from v1.0 has also been expanded in many areas such as 3D methods, notably for light field displays, expansion of the reflection chapter to include transmissive displays, spatial performance updates, and a variety of other improvements. We are grateful to the international team of volunteers from across industry, academia, and government – over 50 affiliations in all – who have created and updated this critically important guide to display metrology."

IDMS v1.1 is available as a free download at the following URL:

https://www.sid.org/Standards/ICDM#8271483-idms-download

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org .

SID Media Contact:

Neal Leavitt

Leavitt Communications

760-639-2900

[email protected]

SOURCE SID

Related Links

http://www.sid.org

