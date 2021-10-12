Sid Was Here Announces New Partnership with SkillBridge, Helping Military Members transition to Civilian Companies

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sid Was Here, LLC began a partnership with SkillBridge September 21, welcoming their first service member to the leadership team for a 12-week stint.

The SkillBridge program, developed by the US Department of Defense and a grant from The Home Depot Foundation is a 12-week program for service members, which helps with the transition from military to civilian life. During the twelve weeks, participants may spend up to 75% of their work time building job skills with local companies.

Caitlin Meadows, a staff sergeant with the Air Force, signed on with Sid Was Here to work as an operations specialist and quality control for short term rentals. In that position she has helped the property management company to create systems, especially with regards to property turnovers. This position also provides quality control to the cleaning teams.

"I was thrilled to mentor Caitlin and help her towards her entrepreneurial goals," says Sid Was Here (SWH) CEO, Julie Gates. "In a very short amount of time, she has become an important part of our team."

Meadows had lots of experience in project management as a non-commissioned officer (NCO). Her experience with SWH gives her the opportunity to see how her military skills translated in a fast-paced, growing property management company.

"Skillbridge let me demonstrate what couldn't be reflected in my resume," says Meadows. "I had the chance to prove who I was not just on paper, but also in real life thanks to Julie and her team. "

Gates looks forward to many future SkillBridge partnerships. "This is a wonderful program, and we are very proud to be a part of it."

