Sid Was Here Owner Receives Certification in Revenue Management from Cornell University

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Gates, owner of the Savannah-area-based, short-term rental management and marketing company, Sid Was Here, completed a Certification in Revenue Management from the prestigious Cornell University School of Hotel Administration August 8.

The certification will help her company meet higher revenue targets for its investors, coupling new approaches to revenue management learned in the course with four years' experience managing furnished rentals in the Savannah area and--beginning this year--nationwide.

Sid Was Here

Sid Was Here manages furnished rental properties with an emphasis on what Gates calls the "Long-Short," specifically, stays in fully furnished rental homes for 30 nights or more. Demand for furnished rentals is at an all-time high, especially since millions of Americans can now work from anywhere, due to changes in the workplace during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

"Cornell's program has taken our pricing strategy up another level," said Gates. "This will be a great benefit to our clients."

In addition to her studies in the Cornell program, Gates developed software to assist property managers with billing for the kinds of "long-short" stays that are a specialty of Sid Was Here. The technology is available to other short-term managers through her firm.

"The combination of top-notch revenue management and the critical technology to serve the guest in the form of payment options for the duration of the stay is crucial to the growth and management of the industry," Gates stated.

"I love the Long-Short model and all of the challenges that go with it." stated Gates. "There is a big need for top-notch management in this space, and I'm proud to say that Sid Was Here is at the forefront. The systems we have created benefit property managers, long-term guests, and property owners in a big way."

