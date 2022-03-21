SID/DSCC Business Conference Keynotes to Reveal Future of the Display Industry

The keynotes include:

Max McDaniel , VP and CMO, Applied Materials, Inc.

, VP and CMO, Applied Materials, Inc. Dr. Michael Hack , VP of Business Development, Universal Display

, VP of Business Development, Universal Display Ross Young , Co-Founder and CEO, DSCC

According to DSCC CEO Ross Young, "As Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the display business at Applied Materials, the #1 display equipment supplier, Max is uniquely positioned to discuss the future of display manufacturing. Applied Materials has gained market share in display equipment for five consecutive years and is working closely with all panel suppliers to address future display demand."

Max has been at Applied Materials since 2003 and previously spent over 12 years at Watkins Johnson, a semiconductor and display equipment supplier where he worked in R&D, engineering, and marketing roles. At this year's conference, Max will discuss the technology battles in the display industry, including OLED, advanced LCD and MicroLED, and describe the manufacturing innovations that will help determine the winners.

Also keynoting is Dr. Michael Hack who is responsible for developing and commercializing advanced high efficiency next generation OLED products and serves as VP of Business Development for UDC and UDC Ventures. Prior to joining UDC in 1999, he was at dpiX, a Xerox Company, where he was responsible for manufacturing flat panel displays and digital medical imaging products based on amorphous silicon TFT technology. Dr. Hack was elected a Fellow of SID in 2007. Dr. Hack will address UDC's advancements in phosphorescent blue OLED emitter and emissive layer technology and its recently announced roadmap for commercially acceptable performance and lifetime levels and what this means for the outlook for OLEDs and for competing technologies.

According to DSCC CEO Ross Young, "A high efficiency blue OLED emitter has been the holy grail for the display industry for some time. UDC's recent declaration of near-term phosphorescent OLED commercialization with shipments of commercial products expected in 2024 will have a significant impact on OLED adoption across most applications while also raising the bar for other display technologies. Along with the expected adoption of tandem OLED structures, OLED efficiency and performance are expected to drastically improve over the next few years. We look forward to hearing Mike's viewpoint on this topic."

Dr. Mike Hack's keynote talk will outline how they are ensuring that their phosphorescent OLED technology roadmap meets the ever more demanding performance requirements of future products in the growing OLED market. In particular, he will discuss their developments which will enable the introduction of their all-phosphorescent RGB stack into the commercial market in 2024 and how it is likely to impact the display market. For Mike's complete abstract, please visit: https://bit.ly/34St7Rr.

Ross Young is the CEO and co-founder of DSCC and previously was the founder and former CEO of DisplaySearch which he sold to The NPD Group. He has also worked in and consulted at companies throughout the display supply chain including brands, panel makers, equipment suppliers and materials suppliers. At this year's event, Ross will discuss the latest outlook for the display supply chain. He will also reveal the latest outlook for display prices, display revenues, capex, display technology, margins, market adoption/penetration by display technology, investment opportunities and much more. In particular, he will discuss how penetration by display technology is likely to evolve over the next five years as performance and costs for each major display technology change and which display technologies are likely to gain or lose share in each major application.

About Display Week 2022

The 59th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in San Jose, California, May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2022, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2022), or the Display Week YouTube Channel. To register, log on to:https://www.displayweek.org/2022/Attendee/Registration.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022. SID is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

About DSCC

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the US, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the UK. DSCC is on the web at www.displaysupplychain.com and can be reached in the US at [email protected] or (770) 503-6318.

For media inquiries, please contact Ashton Reagin at [email protected].

